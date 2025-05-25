AIRLINK 162.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.22%)
Pakistan

Nine ‘Indian-sponsored terrorist’ killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa operations: ISPR

Published 25 May, 2025 08:22pm

At least nine terrorists were killed in three separate intelligence-based operations (IBOs) conducted by Pakistan’s security forces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on May 24 and 25, the military said in a statement on Sunday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the operations targeted “Indian-sponsored terrorists” hideouts in Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, and Khyber districts based on credible intelligence about the presence of militants.

In the first operation in Dera Ismail Khan, four terrorists were killed following an intense exchange of fire. A second engagement in the Tank district resulted in the killing of two more terrorists. In a third operation in the Bagh area of Khyber district, security forces neutralised three additional terrorists.

Security forces eliminate three Indian sponsored terrorists in Balochistan operations: ISPR

The ISPR stated that the slain individuals were involved in terrorist activities in the region and were allegedly linked to groups receiving foreign backing.

Weapons and ammunition were recovered from the sites. Security forces have launched sanitisation operations in the area to eliminate any remaining militant presence.

The military reaffirmed its commitment to rooting out terrorism and ensuring peace and stability across the country.

ISPR terrorists killed intelligence based operation Indian state sponsored terrorism

