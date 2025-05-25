Olympian Arshad Nadeem named Asia’s Best Athlete of 2024

Pakistan’s javelin throw sensation and Olympic gold medalist, Arshad Nadeem, has been honoured as Asia’s Best Athlete for 2024 by the Asian Athletics Federation (AAF), marking a proud and historic achievement for the country.

The award was announced during the AAF’s annual meeting held in South Korea, where Arshad received special recognition for his exceptional performances on the international stage, particularly his record-breaking feats at the Paris Olympics.

Arshad’s crowning moment came when he threw a staggering 92.97 metres in the final round of the javelin throw event at the Paris Olympics, the longest throw in Olympic history. The throw not only earned him a gold medal but also marked Pakistan’s first Olympic gold in four decades.

His journey to the top was not without setbacks. He began the Olympic final with a foul throw but recovered with an 88.72m throw in the third round, edging past the Czech Republic’s Jakub Vadlejch.

He went on to throw 79.40m and 84.87m in subsequent rounds. But it was his final throw of 91.79m, the second-longest in Olympic history, which confirmed his supremacy and left the sporting world in awe.

The AAF’s award underscores Arshad Nadeem’s rising stature in global athletics and highlights Pakistan’s growing footprint in international sports. The achievement has sparked widespread celebration in Pakistan, with fans, officials, and fellow athletes lauding Arshad’s contribution to national pride.

Speaking after receiving the award, Arshad expressed hope that his success would inspire the next generation of athletes in Pakistan. “I want young people to believe that with dedication and hard work, nothing is impossible,” he said.

The recognition adds to a remarkable year for Arshad and sets a new benchmark for Pakistani athletics on the Asian and global stage.