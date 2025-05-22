AIRLINK 164.83 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (2.68%)
BOP 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.79%)
CNERGY 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.03%)
CPHL 85.78 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.14%)
FCCL 46.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1%)
FFL 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.89%)
FLYNG 50.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-3.38%)
HUBC 140.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-0.99%)
HUMNL 12.37 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.73%)
KEL 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.84%)
KOSM 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
MLCF 74.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-2.53%)
OGDC 211.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-0.86%)
PACE 5.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.49%)
PAEL 44.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.02%)
PIAHCLA 17.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1%)
PIBTL 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.78%)
POWER 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.79%)
PPL 170.33 Decreased By ▼ -4.96 (-2.83%)
PRL 32.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.09%)
PTC 22.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.86%)
SEARL 85.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
SSGC 34.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.05%)
SYM 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.05%)
TELE 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.52%)
TPLP 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.67%)
TRG 62.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.25%)
WAVESAPP 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.13%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 12,763 Decreased By -106.5 (-0.83%)
BR30 37,617 Decreased By -580.5 (-1.52%)
KSE100 119,153 Decreased By -778.4 (-0.65%)
KSE30 36,326 Decreased By -270.4 (-0.74%)
May 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Pakistan rupee depreciates to 17-month low against US dollar

  • Currency settles at 282.06 against greenback
Recorder Report Published May 22, 2025 Updated May 22, 2025 07:03pm

Rupee's Performance Against US Dollar Since 04 March 2025


The Pakistani rupee declined further against the US dollar, depreciating 0.03% in the inter-bank market on Thursday to hit 17-month low.

At close, the local currency settled at 282.06, a loss of Re0.09 against the greenback.

On Wednesday, the Pakistani rupee closed the day at 281.97.

The rupee was previously recorded at 282 level against the US dollar on December 27, 2023.

“A rise in import demand has put pressure on the currency,” Sana Tawfik, head of research at brokerage Arif Habib, said.

Internationally, US fiscal concerns and a tepid auction of Treasury bonds slapped the US dollar to a two-week low versus the yen on Thursday, while President Donald Trump tried to push his sweeping spending and tax-cut bill through Congress.

The lacklustre 20-year bond sale reinforced the “Sell America” narrative, weighing on not just the US dollar but Wall Street as well, with traders already jittery after Moody’s cut the US triple-A credit rating last week.

Bitcoin pushed to a fresh all-time high on Thursday, partly as investors sought out alternatives to US assets. Gold also benefitted, reaching an almost two-week top of $3,325.79 and putting it within $175 of April’s record peak.

The US dollar slipped to 143.27 yen early in Asia, the weakest level since May 7.

Bitcoin was last 1.6% higher at $110,049.82, after earlier reaching a record high of $110,636.58.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, fell 1% on Thursday after a report that OPEC+ is discussing a production increase for July, stoking concerns that global supply could exceed demand growth. Brent futures fell 64 cents, or 1%, to $64.27 a barrel by 0800 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate crude dropped 59 cents, or 1%, to $60.98.

Inter-bank market rates for dollar on Thursday

BID                            Rs 282.06

OFFER                      Rs 282.26

Open-market movement

In the open market, the PKR lost 15 paise for both buying and selling against USD, closing at 283.09 and 284.15, respectively.

Against Euro, the PKR lost 2 paise for buying and 3 paise for selling, closing at 320.07 and 322.77, respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, the PKR lost 6 paise for buying and 5 paise for selling, closing at 77.15 and 77.55, respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, the PKR lost 6 paise for buying and 2.05 rupees for selling, closing at 75.46 and 77.85, respectively.

Open-market rates for dollar on Thursday

BID                            Rs 283.09

OFFER                      Rs 284.15

interbank market interbank rates Kibor interbank rates Exchange rate Interbank Interbank closing rates Kibor interbank offered rates buying and selling buying and selling currency exchange rates interbank rate today Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank buying and selling rate of US dollar Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar INTERBANK MARKET RATES Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank dollar interbank Interbank rate Interbank market rates for dollar interbank rupee rate interbank market rate interbank rupee rates

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan rupee depreciates to 17-month low against US dollar

IMF delegation meets PM Shehbaz as Islamabad prepares Budget FY26

Baton of field marshal conferred upon Gen Asim Munir

Trump says US doing ‘big deals’ with Pakistan, India

Pakistan will not get water over which India has rights, India PM Modi says

Field Marshal Asim Munir meets Pakistan Crypto Council CEO Bilal Bin Saqib

Vawda urges tripling defence budget, hails army’s victory over India

Budget FY26: govt to continue fiscal consolidation, follow IMF guidelines, says Topline

KSE-100 sheds nearly 800 points after volatile trading

Army’s top brass lauds political leadership, youth for steering the nation during Marka-e-Haq

Read more stories