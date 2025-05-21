AIRLINK 160.48 Increased By ▲ 4.39 (2.81%)
BOP 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.64%)
CNERGY 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.59%)
CPHL 85.45 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.79%)
FCCL 46.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.19%)
FFL 15.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.89%)
FLYNG 52.70 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.54%)
HUBC 141.22 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.43%)
HUMNL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
KEL 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (8.66%)
KOSM 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (6.86%)
MLCF 76.10 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.63%)
OGDC 213.50 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (1.81%)
PACE 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.9%)
PAEL 44.82 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.67%)
PIAHCLA 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.95%)
PIBTL 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.13%)
POWER 14.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
PPL 175.45 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (1.39%)
PRL 33.97 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (5.66%)
PTC 23.10 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (5%)
SEARL 85.80 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.07%)
SSGC 35.06 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
SYM 15.21 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.94%)
TELE 7.57 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.71%)
TPLP 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (6.87%)
TRG 63.00 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.37%)
WAVESAPP 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.59%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.42%)
YOUW 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.37%)
BR100 12,870 Increased By 164.2 (1.29%)
BR30 38,173 Increased By 551.4 (1.47%)
KSE100 119,931 Increased By 960.3 (0.81%)
KSE30 36,597 Increased By 313.5 (0.86%)
May 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rupee reports marginal decline against US dollar

  • Currency settles at 281.97 against the US dollar
Recorder Report Published May 21, 2025 Updated May 21, 2025 03:52pm

Rupee's Performance Against US Dollar Since 04 March 2025


The Pakistani rupee slipped lower against the US dollar, depreciating 0.02% in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

At close, the local currency settled at 281.97, a loss of Re0.05 against the greenback.

On Tuesday, the Pakistani rupee closed the day at 281.92.

Internationally, the US dollar edged lower on Wednesday, extending a two-day slide against major peers, as President Donald Trump failed to convince Republican holdouts to back his sweeping tax bill.

Traders were also wary of US officials potentially angling for a weaker dollar at Group of Seven finance minister meetings currently underway in Canada.

Developments in Trump’s global tariff war, which have swung currencies wildly in recent months, have slowed considerably this week, even as the clock ticks down to the end of 90-day tariff respites for US trade partners in the absence of new trade deals.

While markets remain optimistic that the White House is eager to get trade flowing again on a sustained basis, talks with close allies Tokyo and Seoul appear to have lost momentum recently.

The US dollar declined 0.14% to 144.31 yen early in Asia’s day, and slipped 0.22% to 0.8264 Swiss franc.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, gained more than 1% on Wednesday after reports of Israel preparing a strike on Iranian nuclear facilities raised fears that a conflict could upset supply availability in the key Middle East producing region.

Brent futures for July rose 68 cents, or 1.04%, to $66.06 a barrel, by 0630 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures for July climbed 70 cents, or 1.1%, to $62.73.

interbank market interbank rates Kibor interbank rates Exchange rate Interbank Interbank closing rates Kibor interbank offered rates buying and selling buying and selling currency exchange rates interbank rate today Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank buying and selling rate of US dollar Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar INTERBANK MARKET RATES Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank dollar interbank Interbank rate Interbank market rates for dollar interbank rupee rate interbank market rate interbank rupee rates

Comments

200 characters

Rupee reports marginal decline against US dollar

Buying rally at PSX, KSE-100 settles with over 950 points gain

Pakistan eyes Starlink to bridge digital divide amid engagement with SpaceX

Pakistan, China and Afghanistan hold trilateral meeting

Shield Corporation to end diaper production

Crescent Star Insurance eyes Rs400mn property in Karachi

Pakistan establishes Digital Assets Authority to regulate crypto, blockchain

Going green: Power Cement to install 7.5MW wind plant

Pakistan’s power generation increases 22% in April

Babar, Rizwan left out as Pakistan announces 16-player squad against Bangladesh

Read more stories