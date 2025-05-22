Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

At least 3 children among five killed in Khuzdar school bus attack

Read here for details.

National Saving Schemes: CDNS revises rates of return downwards

Read here for details.

Pakistani diplomat declared persona non grata by India, ordered to leave in 24 hours

Read here for details.

Gold price per tola jumps Rs6,600 in Pakistan

Read here for details.

Pakistan eyes Starlink to bridge digital divide amid engagement with SpaceX

Read here for details.

Pakistan’s power generation increases 22% in April

Read here for details.