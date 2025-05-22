AIRLINK 162.50 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (1.23%)
BOP 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
CNERGY 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.88%)
CPHL 85.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.23%)
FCCL 47.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.3%)
FFL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.89%)
FLYNG 52.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.06%)
HUBC 141.85 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.31%)
HUMNL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
KEL 4.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.78%)
MLCF 76.70 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.51%)
OGDC 213.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.07%)
PACE 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.12%)
PAEL 45.02 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.16%)
PIAHCLA 18.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.55%)
PIBTL 8.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
POWER 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.76%)
PPL 174.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.19%)
PRL 34.09 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.18%)
PTC 23.35 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.78%)
SEARL 86.01 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.22%)
SSGC 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.65%)
SYM 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.45%)
TELE 7.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.46%)
TRG 63.39 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.28%)
WAVESAPP 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.88%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
YOUW 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.83%)
BR100 12,895 Increased By 25.5 (0.2%)
BR30 38,212 Increased By 14.4 (0.04%)
KSE100 120,452 Increased By 520.7 (0.43%)
KSE30 36,787 Increased By 190 (0.52%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from May 21, 2025
BR Web Desk Published 22 May, 2025 08:55am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • At least 3 children among five killed in Khuzdar school bus attack

Read here for details.

  • National Saving Schemes: CDNS revises rates of return downwards

Read here for details.

  • Pakistani diplomat declared persona non grata by India, ordered to leave in 24 hours

Read here for details.

  • Gold price per tola jumps Rs6,600 in Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan eyes Starlink to bridge digital divide amid engagement with SpaceX

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan’s power generation increases 22% in April

Read here for details.

