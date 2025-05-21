AIRLINK 160.00 Increased By ▲ 3.91 (2.5%)
Pakistan’s power generation increases 22% in April

BR Web Desk Published 21 May, 2025 11:12am

Power generation in Pakistan clocked in at 10,513 GWh in April 2025, an increase of over 22% YoY compared to the same period of the previous year, suggesting an uptick in economic activity.

Back in April 2024, power generation stood at 8,639 GWh.

“The 22% increase in power generation, on a yearly basis, is the highest in 48 months,” Rao Aamir, energy analyst at Arif Habib Limited (AHL), told Business Recorder.

The surge in energy consumption is attributed to an increased demand, driven by a reduction in tariffs, the analyst said.

Net-metering buyback: Does govt want to dim Pakistan’s solar glow?

On a monthly basis, power generation surged by 25% as compared to 8,409 GWh in March.

Despite the increase, generation remained in line with the reference level.

However, in the first 10 months of FY25 (July-April), power generation fell by 0.4% YoY to 100,661 GWh compared to 101,088 GWh in the SPLY.

“Power generation is expected to increase in the coming months, due to a demand surge on account of summer months and an uptick in economic activity,” said Aamir.

On the other hand, the total cost of generating electricity in Pakistan increased by 8%, clocking in at Rs9.92 KWh in April 2025 compared to Rs9.21 KWh registered in the same period of the previous year.

The increase in cost is attributed to the rise in power generation cost from RLNG, which increased to Rs24.26 KWh, a gain of 10%, compared to Rs22.13 KWh in SPLY.

In April, hydel emerged as the leading source of power generation, accounting for 21.9% of the generation mix, to become the largest source of electricity generation.

This was followed by RLNG, which accounted for 20.5% of the overall generation, ahead of nuclear, which accounted for 17.9% of the power generation share.

Among renewables, wind and solar generation amounted to 4.6% and 1.1%, respectively, of the generation mix.

