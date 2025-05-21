AIRLINK 160.10 Increased By ▲ 4.01 (2.57%)
Pakistan eyes Starlink to bridge digital divide amid engagement with SpaceX

BR Web Desk Published 21 May, 2025 01:24pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, Ambassador of Pakistan to the United States, has said that the transformative potential of SpaceX’s Starlink, which provides internet access to remote locations by low Earth orbit satellites, can bridge Pakistan’s digital divide.

The remarks came during Sheikh’s high-level visit to the headquarters of SpaceX, a leading American aerospace and tech firm, based in Los Angeles. He was accompanied by Asim Ali Khan, Consul General of Pakistan in Los Angeles, and other officials of the consulate.

During the visit, the Pakistani envoy received a briefing on the ongoing discussions regarding potential collaboration between Pakistan and SpaceX, particularly concerning the Starlink satellite internet project and broader satellite technologies.

“The Pakistan delegation was warmly welcomed at SpaceX Headquarters by the Vice President of Starlink Global Business Operations and the Director of Global Business Development, who highlighted how Starlink’s low-Earth orbit satellite infrastructure and SpaceX’s commercial capabilities could support Pakistan’s digital transformation,” read the statement.

The discussion focused on expanding broadband access and strengthening national connectivity, especially in underserved and remote regions of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the ambassador reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to promoting innovation-led development through strategic international partnerships.

He appreciated the constructive dialogue and expressed hope that continued engagement would lead to tangible cooperation in space technology, digital infrastructure, and commercial innovation, read a statement from the Consulate General of Pakistan, Los Angeles.

The engagement with SpaceX forms part of Sheikh’s broader engagement in California, focused on strengthening technological and economic ties between the private sectors of Pakistan and the United States.

Despite frequent engagements, Pakistan, home to one of the world’s largest freelancing communities, is still awaiting the operational launch of Starlink.

Last month, Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja announced that the licensing process for Starlink will be completed soon, adding that the satellite-based internet provider will launch its services in Pakistan by November 2025.

“Following the license issuance, we will commence the installation of the necessary equipment, and Starlink will be available in Pakistan from November,” Shaza Fatima said while briefing the National Assembly’s standing committee.

In March, Islamabad approved the temporary registration of Starlink, paving the way for the launch of satellite-based internet services in the country.

