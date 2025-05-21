AIRLINK 160.53 Increased By ▲ 4.44 (2.84%)
BOP 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.44%)
CNERGY 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.85%)
CPHL 85.66 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.04%)
FCCL 46.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
FFL 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.95%)
FLYNG 52.71 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.56%)
HUBC 141.41 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.56%)
HUMNL 12.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.49%)
KEL 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (8.2%)
KOSM 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (6.68%)
MLCF 76.31 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.91%)
OGDC 213.74 Increased By ▲ 4.04 (1.93%)
PACE 5.37 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.29%)
PAEL 44.95 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.97%)
PIAHCLA 18.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.67%)
PIBTL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.47%)
POWER 14.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
PPL 175.29 Increased By ▲ 2.24 (1.29%)
PRL 34.03 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (5.85%)
PTC 23.17 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (5.32%)
SEARL 85.82 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.1%)
SSGC 35.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.29%)
SYM 15.21 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.94%)
TELE 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.44%)
TPLP 9.57 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (5.98%)
TRG 63.21 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.71%)
WAVESAPP 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.89%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.42%)
YOUW 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.64%)
BR100 12,870 Increased By 163.6 (1.29%)
BR30 38,197 Increased By 575.6 (1.53%)
KSE100 119,931 Increased By 960.3 (0.81%)
KSE30 36,597 Increased By 313.5 (0.86%)
May 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistani diplomat declared persona non grata by India, ordered to leave in 24 hours

BR Web Desk Published May 21, 2025 Updated May 21, 2025 07:39pm

India on Wednesday declared a Pakistani official posted at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi persona non grata, ordering the diplomat to leave the country within 24 hours.

The diplomat as per the Indian foreign office statement was accused of “indulging in activities not in keeping with his official status in India.”

Pakistan expels Indian High Commission staffer over ‘incompatible activities’

The Ministry of External Affairs said a demarche was issued to the chargé d’affaires of the Pakistan High Commission informing them of the decision.

“He was asked to strictly ensure that none of the Pakistani diplomats or officials in India misuse their privileges and status in any manner,” the statement added.

The decision comes after recent border skirmishes and a broader breakdown in dialogue.

Both India and Pakistan have now ejected one another’s diplomats, accusing them of violating diplomatic norms.

Pakistan and India Pakistan India conflict

Comments

200 characters

Pakistani diplomat declared persona non grata by India, ordered to leave in 24 hours

At least 3 children among five killed in Khuzdar school bus attack

Buying rally at PSX, KSE-100 settles with over 950 points gain

PMEX set to launch first-ever deliverable contract in agriculture products

Rupee reports marginal decline against US dollar

ISPR rejects ‘unfounded, misleading’ allegations over Mir Ali incident

Pakistan eyes Starlink to bridge digital divide amid engagement with SpaceX

Two new polio cases confirmed in KP; total reaches to 10 in 2025

Pakistan, China and Afghanistan hold trilateral meeting

Pakistan establishes Digital Assets Authority to regulate crypto, blockchain

Read more stories