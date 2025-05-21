Pakistani diplomat declared persona non grata by India, ordered to leave in 24 hours

India on Wednesday declared a Pakistani official posted at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi persona non grata, ordering the diplomat to leave the country within 24 hours.

The diplomat as per the Indian foreign office statement was accused of “indulging in activities not in keeping with his official status in India.”

The Ministry of External Affairs said a demarche was issued to the chargé d’affaires of the Pakistan High Commission informing them of the decision.

“He was asked to strictly ensure that none of the Pakistani diplomats or officials in India misuse their privileges and status in any manner,” the statement added.

The decision comes after recent border skirmishes and a broader breakdown in dialogue.

Both India and Pakistan have now ejected one another’s diplomats, accusing them of violating diplomatic norms.