At least 3 children among five killed in Khuzdar school bus attack

At least three children and two were killed and several other individuals were injured on Wednesday when a school bus was targeted in a blast in Balochistan’s Khuzdar district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

“In yet another cowardly and ghastly attack planned and orchestrated by terrorist state of India and executed by its proxies in Balochistan, innocent school going children bus was targeted today in Khuzdar,” the ISPR said in a press release.

It said that after miserably failing in the battlefield, “through these most heinous and cowardly acts, Indian proxies have been unleashed to spread terror and unrest in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhawa”.

“The bus was on its way to a school in an army cantonment,” Yasir Iqbal, the administrator of Khuzdar district, told Reuters.

Around 40 students were in the bus that was headed to an army-run school, when the blast took place, Iqbal said, adding that several were injured in the incident.

Meanwhile, ISPR said that the planners, abettors and executors of this cowardly Indian sponsored attack will be hunted down and brought to justice and heinous face of India will be exposed infront of the entire world.

“Pakistan Armed Forces with support of brave Pakistani nation, stand united to uproot Indian sponsored terrorism from Pakistan in its all manifestations.”

In a statement, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi strongly condemned the “explosion inside the bus near Khuzdar Zero Point”.

He expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of the children, and extended his condolences to their families.

“The beasts who target innocent children do not deserve any leniency,” Naqvi said.