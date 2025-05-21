AIRLINK 160.53 Increased By ▲ 4.44 (2.84%)
BOP 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.44%)
CNERGY 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.85%)
CPHL 85.66 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.04%)
FCCL 46.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
FFL 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.95%)
FLYNG 52.71 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.56%)
HUBC 141.41 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.56%)
HUMNL 12.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.49%)
KEL 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (8.2%)
KOSM 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (6.68%)
MLCF 76.31 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.91%)
OGDC 213.74 Increased By ▲ 4.04 (1.93%)
PACE 5.37 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.29%)
PAEL 44.95 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.97%)
PIAHCLA 18.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.67%)
PIBTL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.47%)
POWER 14.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
PPL 175.29 Increased By ▲ 2.24 (1.29%)
PRL 34.03 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (5.85%)
PTC 23.17 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (5.32%)
SEARL 85.82 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.1%)
SSGC 35.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.29%)
SYM 15.21 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.94%)
TELE 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.44%)
TPLP 9.57 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (5.98%)
TRG 63.21 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.71%)
WAVESAPP 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.89%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.42%)
YOUW 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.64%)
BR100 12,870 Increased By 163.6 (1.29%)
BR30 38,197 Increased By 575.6 (1.53%)
KSE100 119,931 Increased By 960.3 (0.81%)
KSE30 36,597 Increased By 313.5 (0.86%)
Gold price per tola jumps Rs6,600 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 21 May, 2025 06:18pm

Gold prices in Pakistan increased on Wednesday in line with their rise in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs349,400 after it gained Rs6,600 during the day.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs299,554 after increasing by Rs5,659, according to the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Tuesday, gold price per tola reached Rs342,800 after it accumulated Rs300 during the day.

The international rate of gold also jumped on Wednesday. The rate was at $3,310 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a gain of $66, as per APGJSA.

Meanwhile, silver price per tola increased by Rs56 to Rs3,466.

Internationally, gold prices eked out gains on Tuesday, buoyed by a lower dollar, while investors cautiously turned their attention to further developments in Russia-Ukraine peace talks and US tariff policy. Spot gold was up 0.2% at $3,236.94 an ounce as of 1102 GMT. US gold futures gained 0.2% to $3,239.40.

The dollar index was down 0.2% against its rivals, making gold less expensive for other currency holders. “Main focus of traders in the gold market today is on the optimism around the US-China trade and also on renewed hopes for progress towards peace in the Russia-Ukraine conflict,” Ricardo Evangelista, senior analyst at brokerage firm ActivTrades, said.

