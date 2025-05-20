AIRLINK 155.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.41%)
BOP 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.1%)
CNERGY 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
CPHL 84.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.59 (-2.97%)
FCCL 47.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.23%)
FFL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.26%)
FLYNG 51.90 Increased By ▲ 4.72 (10%)
HUBC 140.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.22%)
HUMNL 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
KEL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.14%)
KOSM 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.93%)
MLCF 74.75 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.3%)
OGDC 209.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-0.81%)
PACE 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.32%)
PAEL 44.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.38%)
PIAHCLA 18.04 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (9.27%)
PIBTL 8.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
POWER 14.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
PPL 172.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.85 (-1.62%)
PRL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.54%)
PTC 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.27%)
SEARL 84.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-2.16%)
SSGC 35.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.18%)
SYM 14.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.19%)
TELE 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.25%)
TPLP 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.53%)
TRG 62.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.69%)
WAVESAPP 10.05 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11.05%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.1%)
BR100 12,698 Decreased By -69 (-0.54%)
BR30 37,572 Decreased By -151.1 (-0.4%)
KSE100 118,971 Decreased By -718.5 (-0.6%)
KSE30 36,283 Decreased By -281.4 (-0.77%)
May 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rupee slips lower against US dollar

  • Currency settles at 281.92 against the greenback
Recorder Report Published May 20, 2025 Updated May 20, 2025 04:13pm

Rupee's Performance Against US Dollar Since 04 March 2025


The Pakistani rupee slipped lower against the US dollar, depreciating 0.05% in the inter-bank market on Tuesday.

At close, the local currency settled at 281.92, a loss of Re0.15 against the greenback.

On Monday, the Pakistani rupee closed the day at 281.77

Globally, the US dollar traded sideways on Tuesday after having glided lower for a week, hemmed in by the Fed’s caution over the economy and as US lawmakers came closer to passing a bill expected to widen the nation’s fiscal deficit.

The greenback sold off broadly on Monday following last week’s surprise downgrade of the US sovereign rating by Moody’s on deficit concerns. Now, attention turns to a critical vote in Washington over US President Donald Trump’s sweeping tax cuts.

The Australian dollar held most of its gains ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia’s decision later Tuesday, when it is widely expected to cut interest rates by 25 basis points.

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic told CNBC on Monday that the central bank may only be able to cut interest rates by a quarter point over the rest of the year, given concerns about rising inflation stoked by higher import taxes.

Trump is expected to join the congressional debate over his tax bill on Tuesday. The vote comes after Moody’s stripped the US government of its top-tier credit rating, citing concerns over the nation’s growing $36.2 trillion debt pile.

Trump’s bill would add $3 trillion to $5 trillion to the debt, according to nonpartisan analysts. Trade-related uncertainties, ballooning fiscal debt and weakened confidence about enduring US exceptionalism have weighed on US assets.

The US dollar index has tumbled as much as 10.6% from its January highs, one of the sharpest retreats for a three-month period.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, barely moved on Tuesday as traders weighed the impact on supply from a possible breakdown in US-Iran talks on Tehran’s nuclear programme, strong front-month physical demand in Asia and a cautious outlook for China’s macro economy.

Brent futures dipped 6 cents to $65.48 a barrel by 0305 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures gained 1 cent to $62.7.

Discussions on Iran’s nuclear programme would “lead nowhere” if Washington insisted that Tehran slash uranium enrichment activity entirely, state media quoted Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takhtravanchi as saying on Monday.

interbank market interbank rates Kibor interbank rates Exchange rate Interbank Interbank closing rates Kibor interbank offered rates buying and selling buying and selling currency exchange rates interbank rate today Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank buying and selling rate of US dollar Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank dollar interbank Interbank rate Interbank market rates for dollar interbank rupee rate interbank market rate interbank rupee rates

Comments

200 characters

Rupee slips lower against US dollar

PM Shehbaz approves 10-year roadmap for Pakistan’s power sector

KSE-100 sheds over 700 points amid budget concerns

Noor Mukadam case: SC upholds Zahir Jaffer’s death sentence

SBP Governor calls for Sukuk push

Pakistan, China discuss regional stability post-ceasefire

Budget 2025–26 to kick off first phase of National Tariff Policy 2025–30

India’s allegations of Pakistan targeting Golden Temple “absolutely baseless, incorrect”: FO

NEPRA approves KAPCO’s tripartite power agreement

Pakistan’s tobacco exporters urge competitive tax model, cite challenges for smaller firms

Read more stories