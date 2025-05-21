AIRLINK 160.48 Increased By ▲ 4.39 (2.81%)
BOP 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.64%)
CNERGY 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.59%)
CPHL 85.45 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.79%)
FCCL 46.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.19%)
FFL 15.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.89%)
FLYNG 52.70 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.54%)
HUBC 141.22 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.43%)
HUMNL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
KEL 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (8.66%)
KOSM 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (6.86%)
MLCF 76.10 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.63%)
OGDC 213.50 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (1.81%)
PACE 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.9%)
PAEL 44.82 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.67%)
PIAHCLA 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.95%)
PIBTL 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.13%)
POWER 14.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
PPL 175.45 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (1.39%)
PRL 33.97 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (5.66%)
PTC 23.10 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (5%)
SEARL 85.80 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.07%)
SSGC 35.06 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
SYM 15.21 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.94%)
TELE 7.57 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.71%)
TPLP 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (6.87%)
TRG 63.00 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.37%)
WAVESAPP 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.59%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.42%)
YOUW 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.37%)
BR100 12,870 Increased By 164.2 (1.29%)
BR30 38,173 Increased By 551.4 (1.47%)
KSE100 119,931 Increased By 960.3 (0.81%)
KSE30 36,597 Increased By 313.5 (0.86%)
Buying rally at PSX, KSE-100 settles with over 950 points gain

BR Web Desk Published May 21, 2025 Updated May 21, 2025 04:19pm

Buying momentum returned to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index closing the day with a gain of over 950 points.

Positivity was observed throughout the trading session at the bourse, pulling the KSE-100 to an intra-day high of 120,106.21.

At close, the benchmark index settled at 119,931.45, a gain of 960.33 points or 0.81%.

“Investors remained active ahead of the FY26 budget, strategically realigning portfolios in anticipation of key fiscal measures,” said Ismail Iqbal Securities, in its commentary.

On Tuesday, PSX witnessed a negative session, as its benchmark KSE-100 Index closed lower by 700 points at 118,971.12, amid concerns related to the upcoming budget for the financial year 2025-26.

Internationally, Asian equities edged higher on Wednesday, with risk appetite contained by elevated bond yields as investors remained nervous about the fiscal outlook of major developed economies and the lack of progress on fresh trade deals.

Crude prices rose more than $1 a barrel after a CNN report said that Israel was preparing a strike on Iranian nuclear facilities, raising supply concerns out of the key Middle East producing region and bringing geopolitical concerns back into focus.

All eyes are also on the Japanese bond markets, a day after yields on super-long tenors surged to record highs on worries about demand for the country’s debt after a weak 20-year auction.

In early trading on Wednesday, the yield on 20-year bonds edged up 2 basis points, while those on the 30-year JGB slipped 1.5 bps.

In stocks, China’s blue-chip index was muted in early trading, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 0.58%.

China said it could take legal action against any individual or organisation assisting or implementing US measures that advise companies against using advanced semiconductors from China.

The MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan crept up 0.5%, while Japan’s Nikkei was down 0.18%.

