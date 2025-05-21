Buying rally at PSX, KSE-100 settles with over 950 points gain

Buying momentum returned to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index closing the day with a gain of over 950 points.

Positivity was observed throughout the trading session at the bourse, pulling the KSE-100 to an intra-day high of 120,106.21.

At close, the benchmark index settled at 119,931.45, a gain of 960.33 points or 0.81%.

“Investors remained active ahead of the FY26 budget, strategically realigning portfolios in anticipation of key fiscal measures,” said Ismail Iqbal Securities, in its commentary.

On Tuesday, PSX witnessed a negative session, as its benchmark KSE-100 Index closed lower by 700 points at 118,971.12, amid concerns related to the upcoming budget for the financial year 2025-26.

Internationally, Asian equities edged higher on Wednesday, with risk appetite contained by elevated bond yields as investors remained nervous about the fiscal outlook of major developed economies and the lack of progress on fresh trade deals.

Crude prices rose more than $1 a barrel after a CNN report said that Israel was preparing a strike on Iranian nuclear facilities, raising supply concerns out of the key Middle East producing region and bringing geopolitical concerns back into focus.

All eyes are also on the Japanese bond markets, a day after yields on super-long tenors surged to record highs on worries about demand for the country’s debt after a weak 20-year auction.

In early trading on Wednesday, the yield on 20-year bonds edged up 2 basis points, while those on the 30-year JGB slipped 1.5 bps.

In stocks, China’s blue-chip index was muted in early trading, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 0.58%.

China said it could take legal action against any individual or organisation assisting or implementing US measures that advise companies against using advanced semiconductors from China.

The MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan crept up 0.5%, while Japan’s Nikkei was down 0.18%.