AIRLINK 156.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.02%)
BOP 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.81%)
CNERGY 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.98%)
CPHL 86.60 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (2.15%)
FCCL 47.12 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.28%)
FFL 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
FLYNG 53.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.12%)
HUBC 141.50 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.63%)
HUMNL 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.38%)
KEL 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (7.06%)
KOSM 5.66 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (5.01%)
MLCF 75.49 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.81%)
OGDC 210.40 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.33%)
PACE 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.86%)
PAEL 44.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
PIAHCLA 17.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.56%)
PIBTL 8.89 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.79%)
POWER 14.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
PPL 174.05 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.58%)
PRL 34.16 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (6.25%)
PTC 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.91%)
SEARL 85.90 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.19%)
SSGC 34.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.94%)
SYM 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.88%)
TELE 7.41 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
TPLP 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (5.2%)
TRG 63.01 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.38%)
WAVESAPP 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.42%)
YOUW 3.76 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.73%)
BR100 12,808 Increased By 101.4 (0.8%)
BR30 37,963 Increased By 341.9 (0.91%)
KSE100 119,562 Increased By 591 (0.5%)
KSE30 36,470 Increased By 186.8 (0.51%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from May 20, 2025
BR Web Desk Published 21 May, 2025 08:42am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Net-metering connections: govt plans to digitalise process with new online portal

Read here for details.

  • NEPRA approves KAPCO’s tripartite power agreement

Read here for details.

  • National Targeting System being introduced to prevent sales tax evasion, PM told

Read here for details.

  • Federal cabinet approves promotion of COAS Asim Munir to field marshal rank

Read here for details.

  • Noor Mukadam case: SC upholds Zahir Jaffer’s death sentence

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan’s GDP grows 2.4% in Jan-Mar: NAC

Read here for details.

