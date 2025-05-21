Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Net-metering connections: govt plans to digitalise process with new online portal

NEPRA approves KAPCO’s tripartite power agreement

National Targeting System being introduced to prevent sales tax evasion, PM told

Federal cabinet approves promotion of COAS Asim Munir to field marshal rank

Noor Mukadam case: SC upholds Zahir Jaffer’s death sentence

Pakistan’s GDP grows 2.4% in Jan-Mar: NAC

