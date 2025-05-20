AIRLINK 156.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-1.26%)
BOP 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.2%)
CNERGY 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
CPHL 84.78 Decreased By ▼ -2.42 (-2.78%)
FCCL 46.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.25%)
FFL 15.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.89%)
FLYNG 51.90 Increased By ▲ 4.72 (10%)
HUBC 140.62 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.12%)
HUMNL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.88%)
KEL 4.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.39 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (6.31%)
MLCF 74.88 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.48%)
OGDC 209.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-0.94%)
PACE 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.13%)
PAEL 44.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.34%)
PIAHCLA 17.93 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (8.6%)
PIBTL 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
POWER 14.59 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.55%)
PPL 173.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-1.54%)
PRL 32.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.08%)
PTC 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
SEARL 84.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-1.83%)
SSGC 35.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.23%)
SYM 14.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.52%)
TELE 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.25%)
TPLP 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.2%)
TRG 62.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.89%)
WAVESAPP 10.05 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11.05%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.59%)
YOUW 3.66 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.55%)
BR100 12,706 Decreased By -61.1 (-0.48%)
BR30 37,621 Decreased By -101.2 (-0.27%)
KSE100 118,971 Decreased By -718.5 (-0.6%)
KSE30 36,283 Decreased By -281.4 (-0.77%)
May 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Net-metering connections: govt plans to digitalise process with new online portal

BR Web Desk Published May 20, 2025 Updated May 20, 2025 08:39pm

The government is planning to “simplify and digitalise” the process of applications for new net-metering connections through a new online portal, it was learnt on Tuesday.

In this regard, Energy minister Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari chaired a meeting on Monday to review the provision of new net-metering connections, according to a ministry statement.

“Immediate and effective solutions must be found for the issues faced in this process,” the minister was quoted as saying in the statement.

He emphasised making the procedure for “new applications simple, transparent, and user-friendly”.

Leghari says govt to ‘rationalise net metering,’ aims to ease burden on consumers

According to the statement, employees of electricity distribution companies be provided with “necessary training regarding the new portal and that practical demonstrations also be conducted”.

“An awareness programme should be developed to educate electricity consumers about the use of the portal and its transparency,” Leghari said.

Earlier this year, the government announced to reduce the buyback rate for net metering electricity to Rs10 per unit from Rs27 per unit, attributing the decision to “significant increase in the number of solar net-metering consumers, with associated financial implications for grid consumers”.

However, after backlash, the government later decided to broaden the scope of consultation on the Solar Net Metering Regulations approved by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) and re-submit the recommendations to the federal cabinet after taking further feedback from all stakeholders.

ECC Economic Coordination Committee net metering solar panels solar energy projects solar energy sector solar plant solarization Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari PV solar energy solar policy reform solar tariffs net metering connections new net metering connections

Comments

200 characters

Net-metering connections: govt plans to digitalise process with new online portal

Pakistan’s GDP grows 2.4% in Jan-Mar: NAC

KSE-100 sheds over 700 points amid budget concerns

Improving tax-to-GDP ratio crucial to ease Pakistan debt burden: FBR official

China says it backs Pakistan in defending ‘sovereignty’

India to resume border ceremony with Pakistan

National Targeting System being introduced to prevent sales tax evasion, PM told

Noor Mukadam case: SC upholds Zahir Jaffer’s death sentence

Naushahro Feroze: Sindh home minister’s house set on fire as canal protest turns violent

Rupee slips lower against US dollar

Read more stories