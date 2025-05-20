Net-metering connections: govt plans to digitalise process with new online portal

The government is planning to “simplify and digitalise” the process of applications for new net-metering connections through a new online portal, it was learnt on Tuesday.

In this regard, Energy minister Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari chaired a meeting on Monday to review the provision of new net-metering connections, according to a ministry statement.

“Immediate and effective solutions must be found for the issues faced in this process,” the minister was quoted as saying in the statement.

He emphasised making the procedure for “new applications simple, transparent, and user-friendly”.

According to the statement, employees of electricity distribution companies be provided with “necessary training regarding the new portal and that practical demonstrations also be conducted”.

“An awareness programme should be developed to educate electricity consumers about the use of the portal and its transparency,” Leghari said.

Earlier this year, the government announced to reduce the buyback rate for net metering electricity to Rs10 per unit from Rs27 per unit, attributing the decision to “significant increase in the number of solar net-metering consumers, with associated financial implications for grid consumers”.

However, after backlash, the government later decided to broaden the scope of consultation on the Solar Net Metering Regulations approved by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) and re-submit the recommendations to the federal cabinet after taking further feedback from all stakeholders.