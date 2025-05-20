AIRLINK 156.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-1.26%)
Pakistan

Federal cabinet approves promotion of COAS Asim Munir to field marshal rank

  • Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu’s service term has been extended unanimously for his contributions during the conflict
BR Web Desk Published May 20, 2025 Updated May 20, 2025 05:52pm

In a landmark decision, federal cabinet has promoted Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir (NI, M) to the rank of Field Marshal – the highest military honor – in recognition of his “exceptional leadership” during Operation Bunyan Marsoos, which repelled India’s “unprovoked aggression”.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired a federal cabinet meeting today, announcing pivotal decisions to honor Pakistan’s armed forces following the recent military crisis with India.

Operation ‘Bunyan ul Marsoos’: Pakistan destroys Udhampur airbase, Pathankot airfield in India, state media reports

The cabinet unanimously endorsed the Prime minister’s proposal to recognize General Munir’s strategic brilliance and valiant defense of Pakistan’s sovereignty,“ stated the Prime Minister’s Office.

Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu’s service term has been extended unanimously for his contributions during the conflict.

Soldiers, martyrs, and civilians who served during the operation will be honored with state awards.

The statement added that PM Shehbaz briefed President Asif Ali Zardari on the decisions, signaling cross-party unity.

In his first statement after the promotion, the newly appointed Field Marshal Gen Asim Munir dedicated the honor to Pakistan’s armed forces and martyrs.

“I dedicate this honor to the entire nation, the Armed Forces of Pakistan, and especially to our martyrs and wounded heroes—both civilian and military,” he said.

He also thanked the country’s leadership while emphasizing the collective nature of the achievement.

“This is not an individual achievement, but an honor for the entire Pakistan Armed Forces and the nation.”

PM Shehbaz Sharif COAS General Asim Munir Operation Bunyanum Marsoos Field Marshal

