AIRLINK 155.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.41%)
BOP 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.1%)
CNERGY 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
CPHL 84.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.59 (-2.97%)
FCCL 47.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.23%)
FFL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.26%)
FLYNG 51.90 Increased By ▲ 4.72 (10%)
HUBC 140.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.22%)
HUMNL 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
KEL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.14%)
KOSM 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.93%)
MLCF 74.75 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.3%)
OGDC 209.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-0.81%)
PACE 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.32%)
PAEL 44.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.38%)
PIAHCLA 18.04 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (9.27%)
PIBTL 8.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
POWER 14.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
PPL 172.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.85 (-1.62%)
PRL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.54%)
PTC 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.27%)
SEARL 84.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-2.16%)
SSGC 35.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.18%)
SYM 14.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.19%)
TELE 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.25%)
TPLP 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.53%)
TRG 62.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.69%)
WAVESAPP 10.05 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11.05%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.1%)
BR100 12,698 Decreased By -69 (-0.54%)
BR30 37,572 Decreased By -151.1 (-0.4%)
KSE100 118,971 Decreased By -718.5 (-0.6%)
KSE30 36,283 Decreased By -281.4 (-0.77%)
May 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan’s GDP grows 2.4% in Jan-Mar: NAC

  • Provisional GDP growth rate for FY25 is 2.68%, below the target of 3.6% set by government
BR Web Desk Published May 20, 2025 Updated May 20, 2025 04:13pm

Pakistan has posted a gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 2.4% in the third quarter (January-March) of fiscal year 2024-25, estimates released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Tuesday showed.

This comes despite the contraction in industry (-1.14%) during the said period, read a press release issued by the PBS after the National Accounts Committee (NAC) 113th meeting.

Meanwhile, agriculture and services posted a growth of 1.18% and 3.99%, respectively.

“In agriculture, although important crops have declined by -11.14% but other crops have grown by 4.84% on account of double-digit growth in the production of onion (11%) and mango (26%). Livestock (4.42%), forestry (4.25%) and fishing (0.50%) have also registered positive growth rates during Q3 FY2024- 25.

“The negative growth rate in industry (-1.14%) during Q3 FY2024- 25 is due to mining & quarrying (-3.96%), large-scale manufacturing (-0.89%), electricity, gas and water supply (-7.72%) and construction (-9.12%).

“The overall growth in services is 3.99% during Q3 2024-25 with all the constituents contributing positively i.e. wholesale & retail trade (+1.57%), transportation & storage (+0.67%), information and communication (+18.44%), finance & insurance activities (+10.65%), public administration and social security (+13.73%) education (+4.63%), health & social work (5.06%) and other private services (+2.93%),” according to a press release issued PBS.

Further, the NAC committee approved the updated growth of GDP during the first and second quarters of FY2023- 24 at 1.37% and 1.53%, respectively, as compared to 1.34% and 1.73% estimated previously.

The committee also approved the provisional growth of GDP at 2.68% during the ongoing FY 2024-25. This is lower than the target of 3.6% set by the government.

The provisional growth rates in agriculture, industry and services are 0.56%, 4.77% and 2.91%, respectively.

“We expect Pakistan’s full-year GDP to grow at 2.5-3.0% in FY25, wherein we expect the agriculture sector to grow at 1.8%, followed by the industrial 1% and services at 3.4%,” said Topline Securities in a note.

The committee approved the overall final growth of annual GDP during FY 2022-23 at -0.21%, which was estimated at -0.22% in the 111th meeting.

Size of economy

As per NAC, on the basis of the latest figures of the national accounts aggregates for FY2024- 25, the overall size of Pakistan’s economy stands at Rs114.7 trillion, i.e. $410.96 billion, as compared to Rs105.1 trillion, i.e. $371.66 billion.

Further, per capita income in Rupees is 509,174/- i.e. $1,824, NAC data showed.

Pakistan Economy Agriculture gdp PBS Industry services NAC Income per capita National Accounts Commitee GDP size

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan’s GDP grows 2.4% in Jan-Mar: NAC

KSE-100 sheds over 700 points amid budget concerns

Noor Mukadam case: SC upholds Zahir Jaffer’s death sentence

Rupee slips lower against US dollar

SBP Governor calls for Sukuk push

Pakistan, China discuss regional stability post-ceasefire

Budget 2025–26 to kick off first phase of National Tariff Policy 2025–30

India’s allegations of Pakistan targeting Golden Temple “absolutely baseless, incorrect”: FO

NEPRA approves KAPCO’s tripartite power agreement

Pakistan’s tobacco exporters urge competitive tax model, cite challenges for smaller firms

Read more stories