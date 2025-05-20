AIRLINK 155.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.41%)
Pakistan

Noor Mukadam case: SC upholds Zahir Jaffer’s death sentence

BR Web Desk Published May 20, 2025 Updated May 20, 2025 04:34pm

The Supreme Court upheld on Tuesday the death sentence of Zahir Jaffer for the murder of Noor Mukadam, Aaj News reported.

Zahir is accused of murdering and beheading Noor Mukadam, in a posh neighbourhood of Islamabad on July 20, 2021. She was the daughter of diplomat Shaukat Mukadam who has remained Pakistan’s ambassador to South Korea and Kazakhstan.

The police convicted Zahir, a US national and the heir to Jaffer Group of Companies - one of Pakistan’s wealthiest families - for Noor’s murder.

A three-member bench, headed by Justice Hashim Kakar and comprising Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Ali Baqar Najafi heard Barrister Salman Safdar, Zahir’s counsel argument.

Advocate Shah Khawar was present on behalf of Noor’s father and also presented his arguments.

Background

Noor was found murdered at a residence in Sector F-7/4.

A first information report (FIR) was registered against Zahir under Section 302 (premeditated murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code on the complaint of the victim’s father.

As per the FIR, Shaukat said Noor called to tell them that she was travelling to Lahore with some friends and would return in a day or two. On Tuesday afternoon, the complainant said he received a call from Zahir, who informed Shaukat that Noor was not with him, the FIR said.

Noor Mukadam’s father demands capital punishment for Zahir Jaffer

At around 10pm the same day, the victim’s father received a call from Kohsar police station, informing him that Noor had been murdered.

Police subsequently took the complainant to Zahir’s house where he discovered that his “daughter has been brutally murdered with a sharp-edged weapon and beheaded”, according to the FIR.

Zahir Jaffer Noor Mukadam murder case

