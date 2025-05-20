AIRLINK 155.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.32%)
BOP 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
CNERGY 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.56%)
CPHL 86.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.95%)
FCCL 47.41 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.64%)
FFL 16.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.29%)
FLYNG 48.26 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.29%)
HUBC 141.40 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.68%)
HUMNL 12.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
KEL 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
KOSM 5.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 74.84 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.42%)
OGDC 210.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.38%)
PACE 5.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
PAEL 45.01 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.76%)
PIAHCLA 17.79 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (7.75%)
PIBTL 8.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
POWER 14.64 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.9%)
PPL 174.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-0.68%)
PRL 33.11 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.88%)
PTC 21.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.27%)
SEARL 85.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.65%)
SSGC 35.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.4%)
SYM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.99%)
TELE 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.19%)
TPLP 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
TRG 62.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.18%)
WAVESAPP 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (8.18%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.1%)
BR100 12,760 Decreased By -7.7 (-0.06%)
BR30 37,888 Increased By 165.6 (0.44%)
KSE100 119,310 Decreased By -379.8 (-0.32%)
KSE30 36,434 Decreased By -131 (-0.36%)
May 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets KAPCO (Kot Addu Power Company Limited) 31.75 Increased By ▲ 1.96%

NEPRA approves KAPCO’s tripartite power agreement

BR Web Desk Published 20 May, 2025 10:51am

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has approved a tripartite agreement between Central Power Purchasing Agency (Guarantee) Limited (CPPA-G), Kot Addu Power Company Limited (KAPCO) and National Grid Company of Pakistan Limited that will govern electricity sales from KAPCO’s power plant.

KAPCO disclosed the development in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday.

“We are pleased to advise that the NEPRA vide letter dated May 19, 2025 addressed to the Central Power Purchasing Agency (Guarantee) Limited (CPPA-G) has granted approval of the TriPartite Power Purchase Agreement (TPPA) between the CPPA-G, KAPCO and National Grid Company of Pakistan Limited along with the schedules,” read the notice.

However, before the TPPA can officially become effective, certain conditions set by NEPRA must be met, the listed company said.

“The directions of NEPRA as stipulated in its letter dated May 19, 2025 are to be complied with for signing of the TPPA, which, inter alia, include the conduct of Initial Capacity Test (ICT) and the Heat Rate Test (HRT) for bench marking efficiency and an independent engineer is to evaluate and determine Simple Cycle Efficiency/Heat Rate numbers which are to be submitted before NEPRA along with ICT and HRT Reports.”

Once these requirements are met, the TPPA will become effective for the operational phase of the power plant, KAPCO said.

Last month, NEPRA granted a provisional tariff to KAPCO on a Take-or-Pay basis after a hectic debate at a public hearing on April 8, 2025.

Incorporated in Pakistan on April 25, 1996, as a public limited company, KAPCO’s principal activities are to own, operate and maintain a multi-fuel fired power station with fifteen generating units with a nameplate capacity of 1,600 MW in Kot Addu, Punjab.

The company sell the electricity produced to a single customer, the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) under a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA).

nepra KAPCO CPPA G Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Power Purchase Agreement PSX notice Kot Addu Power Company Limited PSX stocks PSX notices TriPartite Power Purchase Agreement

Comments

200 characters

NEPRA approves KAPCO’s tripartite power agreement

PSX under pressure, KSE-100 sheds nearly 600 points

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

2nd phase of auction for 3 defunct power plants: A muted response

‘Salaried class can expect some relief in upcoming budget’

Reforms and boost export-led growth: Pakistan committed to leveraging private sector: Aurangzeb

Pakistan’s tax-to-GDP ratio declines in FY2024–25, says think tank

Oil prices little changed as markets weigh impact of US-Iran talks, demand

5% FED likely on over 50 types of ultra-processed foods

Sec 4B of income tax law: SC asked to dismiss appeals of cos, big units

Read more stories