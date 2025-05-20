NA passes two bills: Panel bypassed in explosives bill approval

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Monday passed two bills including “The Explosives (Amendment) Bill, 2025”which states that anyone who is found illegally involved in the manufacturing, storage, possession, procurement, sales, transport, export, import or use of explosives, shall be liable to imprisonment from three years to seven years or a fine of half a million to 20 million rupees or both.

The house passed the “The Pakistan Navy (Amendment) Bill, 2025” and “The Explosives (Amendment) Bill, 2025” bills with a majority.

The National Assembly passed “The Explosives (Amendment) Bill, 2025” after introduction without referring to concerned standing committee for deliberation through adoption of a motion in the house.

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Tariq Fazal Chaudhry introduced the bill in the house then he moved a motion in the house to pass it without referring it to the concerned standing committee. The house adopted the motion and the minster tabled the bill for passage. After it, the house passed the bill without any discussion.

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq presented the bill by clubbing its clauses two to ten in the house instead of reading clause by clause. The House passed the bill with majority.

According to clause four of the bill, a new clauses 5A and 5B are inserted as “”5A. Offences of minor and major violations. - (1) Where a licensee commits no minor violations which are non-malicious, he shall be liable to an administrative penalty not exceeding half million rupees.

(2) Where a licensee commits minor violations which are malicious, he shall be liable to an administrative penalty not exceeding one million rupees.

(3) Where a licensee commits major violations which are non-malicious, he shall be liable to imprisonment not exceeding three years or a fine not exceeding ten million rupees or both.

(4) Where a licensee commits major violations which are malicious, he shall be liable to imprisonment not exceeding seven years or a fine not exceeding twenty million rupees or both.

(5) Whoever commits any act involving the manufacturing, storage, possession, procurement, sale, transport, import, export or use of explosives without any licence under this Act and rules made thereunder shall be liable to the punishments provided for in theExplosive Substances Act, 1908.

5B. Trial of offences. - The offences under this Act and under the Explosive Substances Act, 1908 shall be tried by the Anti-Terrorism Court established

under the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.”

The objects and reasons of “The Pakistan Navy (Amendment) Bill, 2025, state: “this Bill seeks to amend provisions of the Pakistan Navy Ordinance, ‘1961 so as to provide the structural underpinnings of raising and maintaining the Navy, including inter alia, the power to grant commission, determine terms and conditions of service, carryout welfare activities, national development tasks and other operational and institutional matters.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025