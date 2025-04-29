AIRLINK 160.28 Decreased By ▼ -4.30 (-2.61%)
BOP 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.94%)
CNERGY 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.58%)
CPHL 86.11 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (2.27%)
FCCL 43.73 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.77%)
FFL 14.96 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.94%)
FLYNG 28.69 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.7%)
HUBC 137.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.54%)
HUMNL 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.47%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
KOSM 5.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 68.92 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (3.69%)
OGDC 207.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.09%)
PACE 5.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.34%)
PAEL 43.20 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (3.1%)
PIAHCLA 16.78 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.9%)
PIBTL 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
POWER 13.48 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.43%)
PPL 157.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-1.97%)
PRL 28.59 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.47%)
PTC 20.58 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.48%)
SEARL 84.59 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.03%)
SSGC 39.33 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (4.27%)
SYM 15.18 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.97%)
TELE 7.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.92%)
TRG 63.84 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (2.08%)
WAVESAPP 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.66%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.14%)
BR100 12,154 Increased By 88.7 (0.74%)
BR30 35,868 Increased By 101.3 (0.28%)
KSE100 114,872 Increased By 808.3 (0.71%)
KSE30 35,267 Increased By 233.5 (0.67%)
Apr 29, 2025
Markets

Pakistan stocks erase slide, KSE-100 Index closes 808 points higher

BR Web Desk Published April 29, 2025 Updated April 29, 2025 06:07pm

Buying returned to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) in the second half of the Tuesday’s session, as the benchmark KSE-100 Index closed higher by 808 points, erasing more than 1,100-point loss it had incurred earlier during the day.

The KSE-100 started the session negative, hitting an intra-day low of 112,935.57.

However, buying returned in the latter hours, pushing the index to an intra-day high of 115,040.59.

At close, the benchmark index settled at 114,872.18, up by 808.28 points or 0.71%.

“Market sentiment improved as margin related selling eased and investors began to buy quality stocks at lower levels,” brokerage house Topline Securities said in its post-market report.

The recovery was mainly supported by key stocks like ENGROH, MARI, SYS, MCB, and SNGP. They contributed around 760 points to the overall index gain, showing their strong impact on market movement, Topline said.

On Monday, the benchmark index had closed the day lower by 1,405.45 points.

A rise in tensions between Pakistan and India following Pahalgam attack has kept the stock market under pressure since last week.

Globally, stocks ticked sideways on Tuesday while the dollar headed towards its largest monthly fall for years as investors braced for the trade war to be felt in earnings and economic data.

US President Donald Trump’s tariffs have rattled faith in US assets and even though numerous back downs have helped the S&P 500 recover much of its early April losses, the dollar has managed only to steady, without a big rebound.

It slipped overnight when US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told CNBC it was “up to China to de-escalate” tariffs, which sit at 125% for most US exports to China.

A holiday in Japan thinned currency trade in the Asia session, leaving most pairs steady. But at $1.1409 and up 5% in April, the euro is set for its largest monthly rise on the dollar in almost 15 years, while the dollar’s 7% drop on the safe-haven Swiss franc is the largest in a decade.

Nikkei and S&P 500 futures drifted higher, helped by officials foreshadowing a softening in automotive tariffs, though investors were holding out for more meaningful relief on the eye-watering 145% US tariffs on China.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani rupee posted marginal gain against the US dollar, appreciating by 0.02% during trading in the inter-bank market on Tuesday. At close, the local currency settled at 281.02 against the greenback, up by Re0.05 against the previous day close.

Volume on the all-share index decreased to 409.93 million from 423.94 million recorded in the previous close.

However, the value of shares rose to Rs29.07 billion from Rs26.46 billion in the previous session.

WorldCall Telecom was the volume leader with 29.47 million shares, followed by Cnergyico PK with 14.82 million shares, and At-Tahur Ltd with 14.77 million shares.

Shares of 445 companies were traded on Tuesday, of which 211 registered an increase, 183 recorded a fall, while 51 remained unchanged.

