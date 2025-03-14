Jaffar Express attack: FO urges Afghan rulers to cooperate with Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Regarding Indian involvement in Jaffar Express carnage, FO spokesperson said actually, the Indian media is kind of glorifying Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) which itself reflects the Indian policy, in some ways, if not officially.

“But that is the real thinking in terms of their sponsorship of terrorism in Pakistan, that’s what I can say on this,” the FO spokesperson stated this while addressing a weekly media briefing.

India has been involved in state-sponsored terrorism in Pakistan in the past, the spokesperson said, adding New Delhi consistently attempted to destabilise its neighbouring countries, especially Pakistan.

“While we maintain that India is involved in state-sponsored terrorism against Pakistan, in this particular incident, communication links were traced to Afghanistan,” the spokesperson remarked.

The BLA, which opposes Chinese investments in Pakistan, continues to pose a significant threat to national security.

The FO spokesperson elaborated that Jaffar Express train attack was orchestrated, planned and executed from outside the country.

Evidence indicates that the attack was coordinated from Afghanistan, with Afghan-based operatives remaining in close contact with the attackers throughout the incident.

Pakistan has repeatedly asked the interim Afghan government to deny the use of its soil for terrorist groups such as BLA for their attacks against Pakistan. We urge Afghanistan to hold perpetrators, organisers, financiers, of this reprehensible act of terrorism accountable and cooperate with the government of Pakistan to bring all those who are concerned with this attack, including the real sponsors of terrorism to justice.

Terrorist activities have increased, with Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) continuing to operate from safe havens inside Afghanistan. We have repeatedly urged the Afghan government to take stern action against them. Pakistan is gathering evidence regarding the Jaffar Express attack, which will be shared with relevant authorities once the investigation is completed.

Regarding reports of a possible US visa ban on Pakistan, he said Pakistan has taken serious note of the speculation. However, there is currently no official indication of any such restrictions.

Meanwhile, our embassy in Washington and mission in Los Angeles have taken up the issue of Ambassador KK Ahsan Wagan, who was subjected to secondary immigration screening during a private visit to the US. This matter is being investigated under the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

On the humanitarian front, Pakistan strongly opposes any forced relocation of Gazans from their homeland and welcomes the recent statement by the US president withdrawing from such a plan.

Regarding the arrest of Pakistani nationals in Spain, the spokesperson disclosed that initially there was a news of 14 but later news reports suggested that 10 Pakistanis were arrested. We are in the process of verifying facts. There was one arrest in Italy as well and we are in touch with the local authorities there. He said authorities in Spain have been requested for consular access.

Regarding denying US entry to Pakistani diplomat, he said that the government has taken a very serious note of the incident and on the instructions of the prime minister and deputy prime minister, necessary action has been initiated and investigations are underway.

The incident, however, was exploited by certain elements on the social media and media to generate speculative controversy, which is regrettable.

The FO spokesperson also termed the remarks of Indian defence minister, “unwarranted and delusional”.

They cannot divert the international attention from the well documented human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Repeated invocation of Azad Jammu and Kashmir by the Indian leaders on one pretext or another reflects an expansionist mindset. It also poses serious challenges to regional stability.

