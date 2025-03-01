Weapons abandoned by US in Afghanistan: Pakistan again raises serious concern

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has again raised its serious concerns over sophisticated weapons left behind by the United States (US) forces in Afghanistan, which are now being used by terrorists against Pakistan.

“We have been raising our concerns with the Afghan authorities that weapons left by US are being used by terrorist groups in Pakistan,” Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan told a weekly media briefing here on Friday.

Core issue with Afghanistan remains terrorism and it should be addressed, he pointed out.

The spokesperson reiterated Pakistan’s stance that all safe havens and terrorist hideouts be dismantled as these are posing a grave threat to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country.

To a query, the Foreign Office spokesperson stated that Maulana Fazlur Rehman would be accommodated if he requires a briefing on Afghanistan. However, it clarified that the FO does not provide briefings to individuals travelling to Afghanistan.

On Pakistan-Afghanistan relations, he emphasised the importance of stable and constructive ties but maintained that meaningful progress cannot be harnessed unless terrorist sanctuaries are eliminated.

Regarding the release of funds for F-16s, Pakistan welcomed the US decision, highlighting the decades-old relationship between the two countries and reaffirming its commitment to fostering positive engagement.

“F-16 oversight programme is a regular feature of Pakistan-US defence collaboration,” the spokesperson remarked.

On closure of Torkham border crossing point, Shafqat Ali Khan elaborated that border management is a complex matter involving multiple agencies.

He stated that the Afghan side was unilaterally constructing a border post, a decision that should have been taken bilaterally through consultations. It further added that the closure of the border was due to operational constraints. The FO; however, confirmed that over eight Pakistani nationals, who were living illegally in the United States were repatriated last night, saying Pakistan is prepared to facilitate the return of its citizens residing illegally abroad.

On Pakistan-US relations, the FO reiterated its commitment to diplomatic engagement and non-interference. It rejected claims made by certain Republican circles, asserting that Pakistan is a fully functional democracy that upholds democratic principles.

In addition, the FO said Afghans seeking resettlement in a third country are allowed to stay in Pakistan until September. With regard to 600 vehicles stranded at Pak-Iran border, he said this issue pertains to the Ministry of Finance and the FBR.

