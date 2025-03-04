AIRLINK 176.01 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (0.99%)
Gold eases as investors exercise caution ahead of Trump tariffs

Reuters Published 04 Mar, 2025 11:04am

Gold prices edged down on Tuesday as market participants exercised caution and braced for US President Donald Trump’s tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China to go into effect within hours.

Spot gold edged down 0.3% to $2,885.40 an ounce, as of 0300 GMT.

US gold futures eased 0.2% to $2,895.40.

“This pull back is part of a broader shake-out in markets that could drive prices into the $2,700s before the primary uptrend continues,” Capital.com’s financial market analyst Kyle Rodda said.

It’s a modest move down so far on Tuesday, Rodda said, adding that the clear deterioration in global trade relations and the weaker dollar on fears of a sudden slow down in US growth had given the market a solid boost overnight.

Trump said on Monday that 25% tariffs on goods from Mexico and Canada will take effect from 0501 GMT on Tuesday, along with a doubling of China levies to 20%, stoking fears of a trade war in North America and sending financial markets reeling.

Trump also said reciprocal tariffs would take effect on April 2 on countries that impose duties on US products. Trump’s tariff plans are widely seen as inflationary, and has prompted increased safe-haven flow into bullion, which has gained around 10% so far for the year.

Gold price per tola falls Rs2,500 in Pakistan

However, higher inflation may force the Federal Reserve to keep rates higher for longer, which would dent non-yielding gold’s appeal.

Markets are now awaiting ADP employment report due on Wednesday and the US non-farm payrolls report due on Friday for more hints on the Fed’s rate trajectory.

JPMorgan said they hold a long-term structural bullish view for gold with price target of close to $3,000/oz in the fourth quarter of 2025. Spot silver fell 0.6% to $31.5 an ounce, platinum lost 0.3% to $950.63, and palladium slipped 1.1% to $927.46.

