Gold price per tola falls Rs2,500 in Pakistan

Gold prices fell in Pakistan in line with their decline in the international rates. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs300,500 after it shed Rs2,500 on Friday.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs257,639 after it registered a decrease of Rs2,143, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Thursday, gold price per tola decreased by Rs3,300.

The international rate of gold decreased on Friday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,863 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a decrease of $24 during the day.

Meanwhile, silver price decreased by Rs64 to settle at Rs3,250 per tola.