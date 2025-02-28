AIRLINK 186.40 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (0.93%)
BOP 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.7%)
CNERGY 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.69%)
FCCL 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.83%)
FFL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.84%)
FLYNG 27.31 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.37%)
HUBC 130.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.08%)
HUMNL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-4.12%)
KEL 4.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.89%)
KOSM 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.63%)
MLCF 53.44 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (4.31%)
OGDC 212.50 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.18%)
PACE 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.18%)
PAEL 41.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.65%)
PIAHCLA 15.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.63%)
PIBTL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (7.16%)
POWER 11.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 173.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.14%)
PRL 34.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.04%)
PTC 23.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.46%)
SEARL 87.40 Decreased By ▼ -7.02 (-7.43%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
SSGC 32.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.11%)
SYM 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-8.53%)
TELE 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.15%)
TPLP 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.58%)
TRG 59.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.24%)
WAVESAPP 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.97%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.76%)
YOUW 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.05%)
BR100 11,869 Decreased By -51.1 (-0.43%)
BR30 35,588 Decreased By -219.5 (-0.61%)
KSE100 113,252 Decreased By -532.6 (-0.47%)
KSE30 35,194 Decreased By -193.2 (-0.55%)
Feb 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sri Lankan shares snap five months of gains

  • CSE All-Share index settled 0.29% higher at 16,478.67 points
Reuters Published 28 Feb, 2025 04:56pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Friday, aided by broad-based gains across most sectors, but logged monthly losses after posting gains for five months straight.

The CSE All-Share index settled 0.29% higher at 16,478.67 points, but dropped 3.7% in the month of February.

It posted 2.3% losses for the week, marking its third weekly loss in the month.

A key consumer price index, which tracks inflation in the island nation’s largest city, Colombo, fell 4.2% on year, in February.

Nation Lanka Finance and Tess Agro were the top percentage gainers on the index, up 50% and 10%, respectively, on the day.

Sri Lanka shares end higher as real estate, healthcare gain

Trading volume on the index fell to 58.9 million shares from 67.4 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover grew to 1.72 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($5.83 million) from 1.67 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 334.5 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 1.4 billion rupees, the data showed.

Sri Lankan shares CSE All Share Index CSE Sri Lankan stocks

Comments

200 characters

Sri Lankan shares snap five months of gains

PSX observes volatility, KSE-100 up nearly 200 points

Hutchison Ports presents $1bn investment plan to modernize Pakistan’s ports

Sindh increases penalties: Late registration could cost vehicle owners up to Rs200,000

Rupee records marginal improvement against US dollar

Indus Motor’s profit jumps 179% to Rs4.9bn in 2QFY25

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today for Ramadan moon sighting

SBP’s rate cut cycle nears end, says brokerage house ahead of MPC

OGDC’s profit down 44% in 2QFY25 amid lower sales, high taxes

Afghanistan bat first against Australia in crucial Champions Trophy match

Uptick in inflation, water stress for crops likely

Read more stories