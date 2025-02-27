AIRLINK 184.69 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.11%)
Sri Lanka shares end higher as real estate, healthcare gain

  • CSE All-Share index settled 0.52% higher at 16,430.77
Reuters Published 27 Feb, 2025 04:23pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Thursday, aided by real estate and healthcare stocks.

The CSE All-Share index settled 0.52% higher at 16,430.77, snapping its five-day losing streak.

Ceylon Printers Plc and SMB Finance Plc were the top gainers on the index, up 18.1% and 16.7%, respectively.

Trading volume on the index fell to 67.4 million shares from 135.3 million shares in the previous session.

Financial, realty stocks drag Sri Lanka shares lower

The equity market’s turnover fell to 1.67 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($5.7 million) from 2.31 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 204.1 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 1.58 billion rupees, the data showed.

