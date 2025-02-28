Indus Motor’s profit jumps 179% to Rs4.9bn in 2QFY25

Indus Motor Company (IMC) reported a profit of Rs4.87 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 (2QFY25), an increase of 179% when compared with earnings of Rs1.74 billion in the same period of the previous year.

According to the latest financial statements available at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday, the company’s earnings per share (EPS) stood at Rs61.92 in 2QFY25 compared with EPS of Rs22.15 in the same period of the previous year (SPPY).

The board of directors (BoD) also declared an interim cash dividend of Rs37 per share i.e. 370% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. This is in addition to the first cash dividend already paid at Rs39 per share i.e. 390%.

During 2QFY25, the auto assembler posted revenue of Rs43.3 billion as compared to Rs18.2 billion in the same period of the previous year, a growth of 137%.

Amid higher revenue, the company managed to post a gross profit of Rs6.1 billion in 2QFY25, as compared to the profit of Rs1.4 billion registered in the same period last year, up by 331%.

This translated into a higher profit margin of 14.1% in 2QFY25, as compared to 7.8% in SPPY.

On the other hand, the automaker saw its operating expenses lowered to Rs1.2 billion, down by nearly 12% YoY.

The company saw its profit from operations clocked in at Rs4.5 billion in 2QFY25, compared to a loss of Rs33.7 million in SPLY. Meanwhile, other income increased by 49%, to Rs3.7 billion in 2QFY25 from Rs2.5 billion in SPPY.

Consequently, the automaker’s profit before tax clocked in at Rs8.2 billion in 2QFY25, as compared to Rs2.4 billion in SPPY, a jump of 236%.

During 1QFY25, the company paid Rs3.2 billion in taxation, as compared to only Rs598 million in SPPY.