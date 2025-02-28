AIRLINK 189.47 Increased By ▲ 4.78 (2.59%)
BOP 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
CNERGY 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.18%)
FCCL 40.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.95%)
FFL 15.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.05%)
FLYNG 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (3.19%)
HUBC 132.60 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (1.17%)
HUMNL 13.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.75%)
KEL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
KOSM 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.14%)
MLCF 51.42 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.37%)
OGDC 211.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.06%)
PACE 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.75%)
PAEL 42.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.94%)
PIAHCLA 16.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.97%)
PIBTL 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.69%)
POWER 11.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.72%)
PPL 174.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.43%)
PRL 34.90 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.49%)
PTC 23.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.38%)
SEARL 93.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-1.31%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
SSGC 33.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.18%)
SYM 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-4.73%)
TELE 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.85%)
TPLP 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.62%)
TRG 60.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.91%)
WAVESAPP 11.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.45%)
YOUW 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.05%)
BR100 11,934 Increased By 13.1 (0.11%)
BR30 35,786 Decreased By -21.8 (-0.06%)
KSE100 113,972 Increased By 187.7 (0.16%)
KSE30 35,430 Increased By 43.2 (0.12%)
Feb 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance INDU (Indus Motor Company Limited) 2,120.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.33%

Indus Motor’s profit jumps 179% to Rs4.9bn in 2QFY25

BR Web Desk Published 28 Feb, 2025 10:17am

Indus Motor Company (IMC) reported a profit of Rs4.87 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 (2QFY25), an increase of 179% when compared with earnings of Rs1.74 billion in the same period of the previous year.

According to the latest financial statements available at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday, the company’s earnings per share (EPS) stood at Rs61.92 in 2QFY25 compared with EPS of Rs22.15 in the same period of the previous year (SPPY).

The board of directors (BoD) also declared an interim cash dividend of Rs37 per share i.e. 370% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. This is in addition to the first cash dividend already paid at Rs39 per share i.e. 390%.

During 2QFY25, the auto assembler posted revenue of Rs43.3 billion as compared to Rs18.2 billion in the same period of the previous year, a growth of 137%.

Amid higher revenue, the company managed to post a gross profit of Rs6.1 billion in 2QFY25, as compared to the profit of Rs1.4 billion registered in the same period last year, up by 331%.

This translated into a higher profit margin of 14.1% in 2QFY25, as compared to 7.8% in SPPY.

On the other hand, the automaker saw its operating expenses lowered to Rs1.2 billion, down by nearly 12% YoY.

The company saw its profit from operations clocked in at Rs4.5 billion in 2QFY25, compared to a loss of Rs33.7 million in SPLY. Meanwhile, other income increased by 49%, to Rs3.7 billion in 2QFY25 from Rs2.5 billion in SPPY.

Consequently, the automaker’s profit before tax clocked in at Rs8.2 billion in 2QFY25, as compared to Rs2.4 billion in SPPY, a jump of 236%.

During 1QFY25, the company paid Rs3.2 billion in taxation, as compared to only Rs598 million in SPPY.

Toyota PSX auto sector EPS psx companies Indus Motor Company companies listed on PSX Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) PSX notices PSX listed companies

Comments

200 characters

Indus Motor’s profit jumps 179% to Rs4.9bn in 2QFY25

PSX observes volatility, KSE-100 up nearly 200 points

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal improvement against US dollar

Police blockades, road closures: TTAP manages to hold final round of grand moot

Jefferies Investors team meets Aurangzeb

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today for Ramadan moon sighting

Mari Minerals joins Chagai exploration venture

Water, snow shortage: NPCC warns of lower hydel generation

Volodymyr Zelensky, Trump to sign minerals deal at White House

Oil heads for first monthly drop since November as economic uncertainty weighs

Read more stories