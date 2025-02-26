Gold price per tola falls Rs2,400 in Pakistan

Gold prices fell in Pakistan in line with their decline in the international rates. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs306,300 after it shed Rs2,400 on Wednesday.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs262,602 after it registered a decrease of Rs2,058, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Tuesday, gold price per tola decreased by Rs800.

The international rate of gold decreased on Wednesday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,916 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a decrease of $24 during the day.

Meanwhile, silver price decreased by Rs36 to settle at Rs3,314 per tola.