Gold price per tola decreases Rs800 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published February 25, 2025 Updated February 25, 2025 05:04pm

Gold price per tola fell Rs800 in Pakistan, in line with their decline in the international rates. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs308,700 after it shed Rs800 on Tuesday.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs264,660 after it registered a decrease of Rs686, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Monday, gold price per tola gained Rs1,500 to reach an all-time high of Rs309,500 in Pakistan.

The international rate of gold decreased on Tuesday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,940 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a decrease of $8 during the day.

Meanwhile, silver price decreased by Rs45 to settle at Rs3,350 per tola.

