AIRLINK 189.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.27%)
BOP 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
CNERGY 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
FCCL 43.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.25%)
FFL 15.44 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
FLYNG 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.16%)
HUBC 130.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 14.09 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.81%)
KEL 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
KOSM 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.79%)
MLCF 48.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.13%)
OGDC 204.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.4%)
PACE 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.4%)
PAEL 41.70 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.18%)
PIAHCLA 16.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 8.69 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.09%)
PPL 174.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.24%)
PRL 35.20 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.41%)
PTC 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.64%)
SEARL 98.02 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
SILK 1.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.64%)
SYM 17.94 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.73%)
TELE 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
TPLP 12.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.49%)
TRG 62.45 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.28%)
WAVESAPP 11.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
YOUW 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.39%)
BR100 11,920 Decreased By -40.6 (-0.34%)
BR30 35,539 Decreased By -96.3 (-0.27%)
KSE100 113,648 Decreased By -91.3 (-0.08%)
KSE30 35,322 Decreased By -5.3 (-0.02%)
Markets Print 2025-02-21

Oil little changed after US crude inventory build

Reuters Published 21 Feb, 2025 06:49am

LONDON: Oil prices were little changed on Thursday after rising to a near one-week high in the previous session, as an industry report showing a build up in US crude stockpiles pressured the market.

Brent futures were up 34 cents, or 0.5%, at $76.38 a barrel by 1407 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude rose 26 cents, or 0.4%, to $72.51. US crude stocks rose by 3.34 million barrels last week, market sources said, citing American Petroleum Institute figures on Wednesday.

Oil prices edged lower on Thursday because of the stock build in the US, said Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen. “The market continues to lack a clear direction, with supply disruptions in Kazakhstan and the OPEC+ production increase delay being offset by global demand worries,” Hansen said.

Official oil inventory data from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) is due on Thursday. Separately, Russia said Caspian Pipeline Consortium oil flows, a major route for crude exports from Kazakhstan, were reduced by 30%-40% on Tuesday after a Ukraine drone attack on a pumping station.

A 30% cut would equate to the loss of 380,000 barrels per day of market supply, Reuters calculations show. However, other factors and potential boosts to oil supply added to concerns about prices. Potential restarts of oil flows from Iraq’s Kurdistan region were offsetting supply risks, analysts at ING said in a note. Turkey, which hosts the port of Ceyhan that loads the Iraqi oil from the Kurdistan region, did not receive confirmation from Iraq on the resumption as of Thursday, the country’s energy minister told Reuters. A resumption of the Iraqi oil flows would add 300,000 barrels of supply per day onto the market, ING analysts said.

Import tariffs announced by US President Donald Trump’s administration could dent oil prices by raising the cost of consumer goods, analysts said, weakening the global economy and reducing fuel demand. Concerns about European and Chinese demand were also helping keep prices in check. “It is natural to be concerned about the global economic outlook as Donald Trump takes a sledgehammer smashing away at the existing global ‘free-trade structure’ with signals of 25% tariffs on car imports to the US,” said Bjarne Schieldrop, chief commodities analyst at SEB.

