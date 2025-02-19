AIRLINK 188.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
Sri Lanka shares fall as consumer staples, materials drag

  • CSE All-Share index dropped 0.7% to 17,074.02
Reuters Published 19 Feb, 2025 05:34pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Wednesday, dragged by consumer staples and materials stocks.

The CSE All-Share index dropped 0.7% to 17,074.02.

Sunshine Holdings Plc and Hela Apparel Holdings Plc were the top losers on the index, down 75% and 5.7%, respectively.

Trading volume on the index fell to 134.5 million shares from 166.5 million shares in the previous session.

Sri Lanka shares end higher as consumer staples, financials gain

The equity market’s turnover fell to 3.70 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($12.47 million) from 5.50 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 846.9 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 3.16 billion rupees, the data showed.

