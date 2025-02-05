AIRLINK 192.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.18%)
World

Prince Rahim Al-Hussaini Aga Khan V named 50th imam of Ismailis

BR Web Desk Published February 5, 2025 Updated February 5, 2025 10:48pm

Prince Rahim Al-Hussaini Aga Khan V was named the 50th imam of Ismaili Muslims, following death of the 49th imam Prince Karim Aga Khan, the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN) announced on X.

“Prince Rahim Al-Hussaini Aga Khan V was today named the 50th hereditary Imam (spiritual leader) of the Shia Ismaili Muslims, following the unsealing of the Will of his late father, Prince Karim Al-Hussaini Aga Khan IV, who died in Lisbon, Portugal yesterday, aged 88,” the statement read.

Condolences poured in on Wednesday soon after the announcement of the death of Aga Khan, known for his triumphs in horse racing, dazzling wealth and development work around the world.

Global leaders remembered his humanitarian efforts.

Last year, President Asif Ali Zardari conferred the esteemed Nishan-i-Pakistan award upon Prince Rahim Aga Khan.

“The honour was bestowed upon Prince Rahim for his visionary leadership in pioneering transformative initiatives across various sectors in Pakistan.

“Through the Aga Khan Development Network, he has played a crucial role in enhancing commercial banking, microfinance, insurance, sustainable tourism, and renewable energy landscapes. His efforts have advanced economic development and promoted environmental stewardship by establishing policies and practices to combat climate change,” stated a press release then.

