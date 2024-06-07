AIRLINK 75.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.34%)
Pakistan

President Zardari confers Nishan-i-Pakistan award on Prince Rahim Aga Khan

Press Release Published 07 Jun, 2024 08:36pm

President Asif Ali Zardari on Friday conferred the esteemed Nishan-i-Pakistan award upon Prince Rahim Aga Khan.

The prestigious accolade was presented during a formal ceremony held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad, attended by numerous prominent figures and dignitaries.

The honour was bestowed upon Prince Rahim for his visionary leadership in pioneering transformative initiatives across various sectors in Pakistan. Through the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN), he has played a crucial role in enhancing commercial banking, microfinance, insurance, sustainable tourism, and renewable energy landscapes. His efforts have advanced economic development and promoted environmental stewardship by establishing policies and practices to combat climate change.

The Aga Khan family has played a critical role in shaping the destiny of the Muslims of India. With the untiring efforts of Aga Khan III, the Muslims of India gained a voice in 1906, with the founding of the All-India Muslim League, of which Aga Khan III was the first president.

The part played by the Aga Khan family, the struggle and creation of Pakistan as a great friend of the Quaid-e-Azam and the Muslims of the subcontinent has been honoured by history. Today, the Aga Khan family continues to work for the welfare of the people of Pakistan in the same selfless and generous spirit.

Following the footsteps of his father and grandfather, Prince Rahim Aga Khan, through his many leadership roles within the Aga Khan development network has for more than a quarter of a century Dedicated his untiring efforts to improving the quality of life of the people of the resource-constrained regions of Asia and Africa.

His personal contributions to the initiatives being undertaken in economic health education and cultural well-being of the poor and marginalized communities Respond to the evolving and contemporary needs.

He upholds a multi-generational legacy that traces its origins to the founding of the nation. Under Prince Rahim Aga Khan’s leadership, the Aga Khan Fund for Economic Development has advanced pathbreaking initiatives in Pakistan in commercial banking, microfinance, insurance, sustainable tourism, and the renewable energy sector.

According to his emphasis on financial inclusion, the Aga Khan Fund for Economic Development has enabled access to financial services for nearly 50 million people in Pakistan. As founding chairman of the Aga Khan Development Network’s Climate and Environment Committee, Prince Rahim Aga Khan has spearheaded the establishment of environmental stewardship policies and best practices to address climate change as central and cross-cutting themes across the network’s activity.

The overarching concern for habitat and vulnerability to natural disasters was evident in the Aga Khan’s development networks, and generous support for the people of Pakistan in the wake of the devastating floods of 2022 in recognition of his meritorious services. And the role for the development, continued progress, uplift, prosperity, and betterment of Pakistan and its people.

This award recognizes Prince Rahim Aga Khan’s enduring impact on Pakistan’s socioeconomic fabric.

