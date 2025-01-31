AIRLINK 191.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-0.86%)
All major universities protest against ‘anti-education’ policies

LAHORE: On the call of FAPUASA Pakistan all universities across Pakistan observed Black Day and recorded their protest against the anti-education policies of the government on different crucial challenges being faced by the higher education sector i.e abolition of 25% tax rebate for teachers, government interference in the autonomy of universities, change in the criteria of appointment of vice-chancellors in universities of Sindh, changes in pension rules in Punjab and non-payment of salaries in universities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Huge protests have been recorded in all major universities of the country in all provinces. The main demonstration was held at the Punjab University, Lahore which was led by the FAPUASA President Dr Amjad Abbas Khan Magsi, FAPUASA Punjab Chapter President Dr Muhammad Khawar Nawazish and Central Information Secretary Dr Ahtisham Ali also accompanied him.

Dr Amjad Magsi addressed the protest rally and announced to start of a full-fledged protest movement against the government. He said today the government is continually interfering with the autonomy of the universities, and the decisions made by the Federal and provincial governments are creating frustration and anxiety among the teaching fraternity.

President Dr Amjad Magsi demanded that the Prime Minister and the provincial chief ministers come forward to resolve the issues like restoration of a 25% tax rebate, change in the criteria of vice-chancellors in Sindh, restoration of old leave encashment and pension benefits in Punjab and non-payment of salaries in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan otherwise the scope of the protest would be extended and FAPUASA may call for the educational boycott across the country.

Keeping in view the protest demonstrations were held in all universities of Pakistan but major protests were held like the University of the Punjab Lahore, UET Lahore, Quaid-e-Azam University Islamabad, Peshawar University Peshawar, Bahauddin Zakariya University Multan, GC University Lahore, NED University of Engineering and Technology, Karachi, Shah Abdul Latif University Khairpur, Hazara University Mansehara, Kohat University Kohat, Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan, Islamia College University Peshawar, University of Engineering and Technology Taxila, COMSATS University Islamabad including all its sub-campuses in Wah, Vehari and Abbottabad.

FAPUASA anti education policies Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan

