AIRLINK 191.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-0.86%)
BOP 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.39%)
CNERGY 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.86%)
FCCL 37.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.42%)
FFL 15.76 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.03%)
FLYNG 25.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.09%)
HUBC 130.17 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.44%)
HUMNL 13.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
KEL 4.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.97%)
KOSM 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.8%)
MLCF 44.29 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.75%)
OGDC 206.87 Increased By ▲ 3.63 (1.79%)
PACE 6.56 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.5%)
PAEL 40.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.05%)
PIAHCLA 17.59 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.57%)
PIBTL 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.35%)
POWER 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.76%)
PPL 178.56 Increased By ▲ 4.31 (2.47%)
PRL 39.08 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (2.65%)
PTC 24.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.29%)
SEARL 107.85 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.57%)
SILK 0.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 39.11 Increased By ▲ 2.71 (7.45%)
SYM 19.12 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.42%)
TELE 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.37%)
TPLP 12.37 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (5.01%)
TRG 66.01 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.74%)
WAVESAPP 12.78 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (9.89%)
WTL 1.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.19%)
YOUW 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.6%)
BR100 11,930 Increased By 162.4 (1.38%)
BR30 35,660 Increased By 695.9 (1.99%)
KSE100 113,206 Increased By 1719 (1.54%)
KSE30 35,565 Increased By 630.8 (1.81%)
Jan 31, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-01-31

US natgas prices gain ahead of storage report on cooler Feb forecasts

Reuters Published 31 Jan, 2025 02:31am

NEW YORK: US natural gas futures edged up about 1% on Thursday on forecasts calling for cooler weather in mid February that should boost heating demand.

That price increase came despite forecasts for milder weather and lower demand next week than previously expected, and ahead of a federal storage report expected to show a massive withdrawal during extreme cold last week.

Analysts projected utilities pulled 314 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas out of storage during the week ended Jan. 24.

That compares with a drop of 234 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year average draw of 189 bcf for this time of year.

If correct, that would only be the fourth time utilities pulled over 300 bcf of gas out of storage in a week, but would fall short of the record 359 bcf withdrawn during a freezing week in January 2018.

Analysts noted last week’s decline should erase the small surplus of gas still in storage over the five-year average for the first time since January 2022, and could boost total withdrawals for the month to a record high.

The current record monthly storage withdrawal is 994 bcf in January 2022, according to federal energy data.

On its first day as the front-month, gas futures for March delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 3.6 cents, or 1.1%, from where that contract closed on Wednesday to $3.206 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 8:04 a.m. EST (1304 GMT).

The contract, however, was still on track to settle at its lowest since Dec. 10 because the new March front-month was still down about 10% from where the higher-priced February contract expired on Wednesday when it was still the front-month.

US natural gas

Comments

200 characters

US natgas prices gain ahead of storage report on cooler Feb forecasts

IMF mission likely to arrive by March

Over 1,010 vehicles: FBR halts process of procurement

Indigenous gas sale in RLNG areas: SNGPL urges PD to review policy of allowing third parties

Anti-PIA statement: Cabinet orders inquiry against ex-minister

CPPs, industrial consumers: PD directs Discos and KE to ink SLA

Dec: winter package leads to 1.5pc hike in power consumption

Jul-Dec FY25: FBR chairman explains what actually caused revenue shortfall

New dams to add 10 MAF of water to reserves in 4-5 years: Wapda chief

Trust deed, REIT Scheme: SECP to streamline registration procedure

PBC commends Faceless Customs Assessment system

Read more stories