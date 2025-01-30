Rice exporters advocate urgent reforms

KARACHI: In a bid to safeguard the future of the rice export industry, exporters have urged for immediate reforms for the export of rice aimed at reducing disruptions and streamlining the export process, ensuring greater efficiency and smoother operations.

Rice exports reached a record high of $4 billion in the last fiscal year (FY24), but exporters are now grappling with emerging challenges that threaten to disrupt this positive momentum.

Exporters raised some concerns and discussed key challenges and opportunities for 2024-2025 in the meeting of FPCCI Central Standing Committee on Rice Production & Export Promotion convened by Rafique Suleman Chairman Standing Committee and former chairman Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (Reap).

During the meeting it was discussed that some actions taken by the government department are impacting the rice industry and exports. Exporters raised concerns regarding recent actions by the Department of Plant Protection (DPP), which have been negatively affecting exports of the rice.

With mounting challenges impacting export operations, committee members stressed that timely reforms are crucial to mitigate disruptions and streamline the export procedure.

During the meeting exporters also highlighted double taxation on rice exports and its potential repercussions on the industry and rice exports. Members unanimously agreed on the need to engage with policymakers to advocate for more export-friendly taxation policies to enhance the rice exports and earn more foreign exchange for the country.

In a bid to explore new markets, Rafique Suleman proposed organizing trade delegations to African countries, which have potential to import huge quantities of rice from Pakistan.

These delegations aim to promote Pakistani rice and strengthen trade relations with emerging markets in the region, he added. He urged the FPCCI’s leadership to support the rice exports and by highlighting the industry concerns from the Federation platform. “The agenda of the meeting was focused on the key challenges and initiatives aimed at bolstering rice production and exports,” he added.

Suleman expressed his gratitude to the participants and emphasized the importance of collaboration between the private sector and government to overcome challenges and capitalize on global opportunities. “Pakistan’s rice industry has immense potential to contribute to the economy, and through collective efforts, we can ensure sustainable growth in production and exports,” he said

The committee reaffirmed its commitment to resolving industry challenges and promoting Pakistan’s rice globally as a premium product.

During the meeting, Saqib Fayyaz Maggo assured the committee of FPCCI’s full support in addressing Reap’s issues. He pledged to utilize FPCCI’s platform to facilitate dialogue with the government and enhance the global competitiveness of Pakistan’s rice exports.

The meeting was also attended by Muhammad Javed Jillani Senior Vice Chairman REAP, Abdul Rahim Janoo, Group Chairman, leading exporters Mahesh Talreja, Abdul Qayyum Paracha, Muhammad Bashir, Muhammad Farrukh, and Faisal Anis Majeed.

