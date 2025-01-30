AIRLINK 193.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.05%)
School Nutrition Programme launched to ensure children's health

Recorder Report Published 30 Jan, 2025 06:47am

LAHORE: Governor Punjab launched the “School Nutrition Programme” at the Governor’s House Boys School, designed by the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) under the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

Director General Food Authority Asim Javed was also present at the inauguration of the program, which is aimed at improving children’s health.

Governor Punjab termed the program a vital necessity, emphasizing the urgent need for a comprehensive nutrition policy.

He highlighted that 40% of children suffer from stunting, 28% are underweight & 30% have growth deficiencies. He stressed the importance of balanced diets, urging children to consume milk, yogurt, & butter instead of fast food.

Under the program, 38,000 students from 25 public schools will receive free screenings & two months of nutritious food. Screening reports will be shared with parents, school administrations, & the School Education Department. Coordination committees have been formed in schools to monitor implementation.

DG Food Authority revealed that officers contributed from their salaries to provide lunch boxes for children. He noted that 10,000 children have been screened so far, with 700 found severely malnourished. Immediate intervention is essential to prevent long-term health & cognitive issues. Efforts are also underway to introduce nutrition education into the curriculum.

Governor Punjab directed the immediate expansion of the School Nutrition Program across Punjab, assuring full support from the Governor’s House. DG Asim Javed reaffirmed the Punjab Food Authority’s commitment to ensuring children’s health from Lahore to Rajanpur.

