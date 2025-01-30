SACM KP reviews EZDMC six-month performance

PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to KP CM on Industries Abdul Karim Tordher visited the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KPEZDMC) Head Office on Wednesday to review the Company’s performance over the past six months.

During the visit, company’s management gave a detail briefing regarding the company’s various wings and Cluster Development Department. Officiating Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Aadil Salahuddin and other key management officers attended the meeting.

The discussion focused on key achievements, challenges faced and strategies to accelerate industrial growth in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The CEO highlighted significant progress in infrastructure development, investment facilitation and industrial expansion despite challenges. On this occasion, the Special Assistant appreciated the Company’s efforts for industrialization.

To address critical issues related to energy and financial sustainability, the Special Assistant instructed KPEZDMC management to coordinate with the Advisor Finance to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the Special Assistant on Energy and Power. He reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to strengthening the industrial sector and creating a business-friendly environment to drive economic prosperity.

