AIRLINK 193.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.05%)
BOP 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.62%)
CNERGY 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.33%)
FCCL 37.91 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.56%)
FFL 15.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
FLYNG 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.6%)
HUBC 128.60 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (1.2%)
HUMNL 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.11%)
KEL 4.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.44%)
KOSM 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
MLCF 44.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.32%)
OGDC 205.00 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (0.87%)
PACE 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
PAEL 41.19 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
PIAHCLA 17.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.51%)
PIBTL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
POWER 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.77%)
PPL 176.56 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (1.33%)
PRL 38.51 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.16%)
PTC 24.39 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.33%)
SEARL 107.65 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.38%)
SILK 0.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.03%)
SSGC 37.03 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.73%)
SYM 19.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
TELE 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.33%)
TPLP 11.93 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.27%)
TRG 66.60 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (2.65%)
WAVESAPP 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.03%)
WTL 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.6%)
YOUW 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
BR100 11,809 Increased By 40.6 (0.34%)
BR30 35,218 Increased By 254.4 (0.73%)
KSE100 111,999 Increased By 511.5 (0.46%)
KSE30 35,095 Increased By 160.9 (0.46%)
Jan 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-01-30

SACM KP reviews EZDMC six-month performance

Recorder Report Published 30 Jan, 2025 06:47am

PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to KP CM on Industries Abdul Karim Tordher visited the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KPEZDMC) Head Office on Wednesday to review the Company’s performance over the past six months.

During the visit, company’s management gave a detail briefing regarding the company’s various wings and Cluster Development Department. Officiating Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Aadil Salahuddin and other key management officers attended the meeting.

The discussion focused on key achievements, challenges faced and strategies to accelerate industrial growth in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The CEO highlighted significant progress in infrastructure development, investment facilitation and industrial expansion despite challenges. On this occasion, the Special Assistant appreciated the Company’s efforts for industrialization.

To address critical issues related to energy and financial sustainability, the Special Assistant instructed KPEZDMC management to coordinate with the Advisor Finance to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the Special Assistant on Energy and Power. He reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to strengthening the industrial sector and creating a business-friendly environment to drive economic prosperity.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Abdul Karim Tordher KPEZDMC EZDMC SACM KP

Comments

200 characters

SACM KP reviews EZDMC six-month performance

Retailers’ outlets: New IR enforcement network to conduct nationwide raids

Salaried individuals: FBR issues ‘frivolous’ tax recovery notices

Sending ‘unfit’ rice to EU: MoC shifts blame to rice exporters, DPP officials

Excessive reserve prices: Unsold spectrum to inflict $1.8bn loss to GDP: GSMA

PPRA agrees to hand over source code of EPADS to Punjab

Agriculture income: LHC disposes of plea challenging assessment

Rice exporters advocate urgent reforms

FMVs: KTBA says FBR notice freezes property registrations

Insider trading: SECP shares 27 cases with FIA

ADB experts arrive to assess port-rail link

Read more stories