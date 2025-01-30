AIRLINK 194.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.36%)
BOP 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.62%)
CNERGY 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.2%)
FCCL 37.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.45%)
FFL 15.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 25.99 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.56%)
HUBC 127.30 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.18%)
HUMNL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.48%)
KEL 4.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.87%)
KOSM 6.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.15%)
MLCF 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
OGDC 204.00 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.37%)
PACE 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
PAEL 40.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
PIAHCLA 17.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.34%)
PIBTL 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
POWER 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.88%)
PPL 176.15 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (1.09%)
PRL 38.51 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.16%)
PTC 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.54%)
SEARL 107.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.22%)
SILK 0.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.03%)
SSGC 36.73 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.91%)
SYM 19.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.84%)
TELE 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.73%)
TPLP 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
TRG 66.99 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (3.25%)
WAVESAPP 11.84 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.81%)
WTL 1.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.78%)
BR100 11,825 Increased By 57.2 (0.49%)
BR30 35,212 Increased By 248 (0.71%)
KSE100 111,831 Increased By 343.5 (0.31%)
KSE30 35,030 Increased By 95.3 (0.27%)
Jan 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-01-30

Plea against life imprisonment of convict dismissed

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday dismissed an appeal against the life imprisonment of a convict Qamar...
Recorder Report Published 30 Jan, 2025 06:47am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday dismissed an appeal against the life imprisonment of a convict Qamar Zaman convicted for raping a nine-year-old girl and observed that the offender does not deserve any leniency.

A two-member bench is comprised of Justice Shehram Sarwar Chaudhry and Justice Amjad Rafiq.

The bench upheld the trial court’s decision and rejected the appeal, stressing that such criminals are not entitled to any relief.

Father of the victim girl had got a case registered in 2021 at Aimanabad police station of Gujranwala.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

LHC Lahore High Court life imprisonment Qamar Zaman

Comments

200 characters

Plea against life imprisonment of convict dismissed

Retailers’ outlets: New IR enforcement network to conduct nationwide raids

Salaried individuals: FBR issues ‘frivolous’ tax recovery notices

Sending ‘unfit’ rice to EU: MoC shifts blame to rice exporters, DPP officials

Excessive reserve prices: Unsold spectrum to inflict $1.8bn loss to GDP: GSMA

PPRA agrees to hand over source code of EPADS to Punjab

Agriculture income: LHC disposes of plea challenging assessment

Rice exporters advocate urgent reforms

FMVs: KTBA says FBR notice freezes property registrations

Insider trading: SECP shares 27 cases with FIA

ADB experts arrive to assess port-rail link

Read more stories