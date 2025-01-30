Plea against life imprisonment of convict dismissed

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday dismissed an appeal against the life imprisonment of a convict Qamar Zaman convicted for raping a nine-year-old girl and observed that the offender does not deserve any leniency.

A two-member bench is comprised of Justice Shehram Sarwar Chaudhry and Justice Amjad Rafiq.

The bench upheld the trial court’s decision and rejected the appeal, stressing that such criminals are not entitled to any relief.

Father of the victim girl had got a case registered in 2021 at Aimanabad police station of Gujranwala.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025