PDWP approves 3 uplift schemes

LAHORE: The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP), chaired by the Chairman of P&D Board Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan, approved three development schemes totalling Rs15,736.352 million.

Establishment of the Jinnah Institute of Cardiology at Jinnah Hospital, Lahore, at a cost of Rs8,837.533 million was also approved. Provision of specialized medical equipment for the Jinnah Institute of Cardiology, Lahore, at a cost of Rs6,889.162 million was also approved.

Feasibility study for the master planning of teaching hospitals (PC-II) at a cost of Rs9.657 million was the last scheme which was approved. The meeting was attended by Secretary P&D Board Dr Asif Tufail, Chief Economist Masood Anwar, members of the P&D Board, and other senior officers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025