Print 2025-01-30

Shareholders: CDCSR introduces ‘WhatsApp e-voting’ platform

Recorder Report Published 30 Jan, 2025 06:47am

KARACHI: CDC Share Registrar Services Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Central Depository Company of Pakistan Limited, announced the launch of its latest innovation: E-Voting through WhatsApp.

This revolutionary feature is set to redefine the electronic voting process, making it more accessible, efficient and user-friendly for shareholders/members.

By seamlessly integrating WhatsApp with the E-voting platform, CDCSR aims to enhance participation while maintaining the highest standards of security and transparency.

Since its inception, CDCSR has been a pioneer in introducing various technology-based services, including the launch of its web-based system in 2017.

This platform, which allows shareholders/members to register and vote electronically was widely appreciated across the industry. Over the years, CDCSR has continuously enhanced the system with value-added features to meet the evolving needs of its corporate clients.

The WhatsApp E-Voting feature has already demonstrated success in recent polls conducted for esteemed clients and is gradually widespread recognition. This innovation reinforces CDCSR’s position as Pakistan’s leading Share Registrar, consistently setting benchmarks in the Capital Market through its commitment to innovation.

