Print 2025-01-30

LCI announces Rs6,301m profit after tax in six months

Published 30 Jan, 2025

KARACHI: Following the meeting of the Board of Directors, Lucky Core Industries Limited (the ‘Company’) announced its financial results for the six months ended December 31, 2024.

On a consolidated basis, Net Turnover for the six months under review at Rs 62,246 million is higher by 4 percent compared to the same period last year (SPLY). The consolidated operating result at Rs 9,400 million is higher by 16 percent compared to the SPLY.

On a consolidated basis, profit after tax (PAT) for the six months at Rs 6,301 million is 25 percent higher than the SPLY, whereas earnings per share (EPS) attributed to the owners of the holding company at Rs 68.23 is 25 percent higher than the SPLY owing mainly to improved operating performance.

On a standalone basis, PAT and EPS for the six months under review at Rs 6,218 million and Rs 67.33, respectively, are 23 percent higher than the SPLY.

The Board of Directors has approved an interim cash dividend in respect of the financial year ending June 30, 2025, at the rate of 340 percent i.e. Rs 34/- per share of Rs 10/- each.

Following the announcement of the results, LCI’s Chief Executive, Asif Jooma said, “LCI continues to demonstrate resilience in a challenging environment, underpinned by its diversified portfolio and long-term vision. The Company will continue to optimise costs, identify new revenue streams, and maximise stakeholder returns, positioning us for long-term success and sustainable growth.”

