Pakistan Print 2025-01-30

Sindh Assembly: opposition raises Sanghar firing issue

Recorder Report Published 30 Jan, 2025 07:26am

KARACHI: Opposition criticised the Sindh government on Wednesday over its handling of ‘Sanghar tragedy’, as the treasury assured an appropriate action.

A deadly clash in Sanghar that left three dead and about 23 injured the other day triggered opposition’s hue and cry, condemning administration’s response and demanding swift justice for the victims.

MQM’s Sabir Hussain Qaimkhani highlighted the matter while demanding for formal case registration against those involved in the violence. He also raised his party’s concerns over alleged corruption by provincial officials in the Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway project.

In response, Sindh Energy Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that the provincial government has taken a notice of the tragic incident in Sanghar, where three people lost their lives and 23 others sustained injuries.

He assured the assembly that the home department jointly with the police are deeply investigation the matter, extending the PPP leadership’s sympathy to the victims’ families. He reiterated the government’s commitment to justice, saying that victims’ families will not be left unheard.

However, he claimed that the individuals whom the families wanted to name in the FIR were not present at the scene when the incident occurred. He also refuted the claims of opposition that PPP neglects Sindh’s urban areas, asserting that Karachi remains the priority of Sindh government.

Meanwhile, MQM’s Shariq Jamal raised concerns over Karachi’s deteriorating infrastructure, citing a recent incident in his constituency where an elderly citizen fell into an open drain and lost his life. The drain had been inaugurated by the city mayor Murtaza Wahab. Jamal stressed that maintaining such infrastructure is the government’s duty.

Responding to the concern, Sindh Minister for Zakat and Auqaf Riaz Shah Shirazi assured the house that the issue will be addressed when the Sindh Minister for Local Government attends the assembly sitting. “We will raise this issue with him, and it will be resolved,” he promised.

Additionally, MQM’s Abdul Basit criticised the inefficiency of a complaint system introduced by the mayor for reporting missing manhole covers. He claimed that despite the initiative, calls to the helpline are not being attended. In response, Riaz Shirazi acknowledged the challenge, stating that “Karachi is a vast city and the lines may be busy, but we are actively working to improve services”.

During the questions and answers session, which was about Sindh Energy Department, Nasir Hussain Shah told the lawmakers that members of the provincial government will visit to China as part of the President’s delegation on February 3 or 4. The Chief Minister Sindh with senior minister and other key provincial portfolio holders will sign various agreements with the Chinese officials.

The energy minister added that the western countries are not yet investing in coal, whereas China was actively investing in the sector, and Thar held significant opportunities. He further clarified that no one will travel on the government expenses during the President’s visit, and all participants will bear their own costs.

However, the PTI-backed legislators submitted a condemnation resolution at the Sindh Assembly secretariat against the firing incident in Sanghar. The resolution was submitted by PTI backed member, Sajjad Ali Soomro on the directives of the party’s provincial president, Haleem Adil Sheikh.

The resolution calls for a debate in the house on the deteriorating law and order situation in Sindh, including the Sanghar incident and the killing of traders during robberies in Karachi. It highlights that three people were killed and around twenty injured in a firing incident in Jani Junejo village, within the limits of Chotiyari police station near Sanghar.

