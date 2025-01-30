AIRLINK 193.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.18%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-01-30

Nasir vows facilitation: Chinese co to invest $340m in manufacturing, charging plants

Published 30 Jan, 2025

KARACHI: A Chinese company has shown interest to invest $340 million in manufacturing electric vehicles and charging plants in Pakistan.

Sindh’s Energy Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said the Sindh government would provide all kinds of facilities to the Chinese company. “If the Chinese company manufactures electric vehicles in Pakistan, the Sindh government will purchase more than 20 percent of the vehicles produced at the plant in Karachi.”

He made these comments during a media briefing at a ceremony held at a local hotel regarding the joint charging stations project between Malik Group and the Chinese company ADEN Group. Malik Group’s Chairman, Malik Khuda Bakhsh, and ADEN Group’s CEO, Yasser Bhambani, also spoke at the event.

The ceremony was attended by notable investors like Arif Habib, industrialists Zubair Tufail, Khalid Tawab, Hanif Goher, Abdul Sami Khan, Mazhar Ali Nasir, Mirza Ishtiaq Baig, Abdul Haseeb Khan, and others.

Nasir Hussain Shah mentioned that “the Sindh government is ready to provide land and all kinds of facilities for the charging plants as well.” He further emphasized that the provincial government would facilitate foreign companies in investing in the country. He also mentioned that the Chinese company has announced that it will begin manufacturing small electric vehicles, mini trucks, and SUVs in Pakistan by the end of this year. “If the company offers discounted vehicles, the Sindh government will procure 20 percent of them.”

Malik Khuda Bakhsh, the local partner of the Chinese group in Pakistan, said that 30 charging plants from China will arrive in Pakistan within the next 10 days, and they will start being installed across the country. He hopes that by the end of this year, the required number of charging plants will be established nationwide. He mentioned that the first charging station has already been set up in Karachi, and the second will be inaugurated in Lahore on Thursday.

Yasser Bhambani, CEO of ADEN Group, said their company will invest $90 million to set up 3,000 charging stations across Pakistan, and another $240 million to set up a vehicle manufacturing plant. He expects that by the end of this year, 1,000 charging stations will be installed, and electric vehicle production will start by December. The Chinese company also announced that it plans to manufacture 72,000 electric vehicles annually in Pakistan, and will also export these vehicles to the Middle East, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh.

