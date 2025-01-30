Rehabilitation of sewerage system: DDWP approves three major schemes of WASA

FAISALABAD: Divisional Development Working Party has approved three major schemes of WASA for rehabilitation of sewerage system, up graduation of drainage system and elimination of lift/disposal station for consumption of electricity with the funds of 1.10 billion.

DDWP also approved the Medical and Cardiac emergency ward at DHQ District Jhang w1ith the cost of 147 million beside approved the construction of tehsil complex Chak Jhumra with a cost of 140 million.

The DDWP meeting was chaired by Commissioner Faisalabad Maryyam Khan in her committee room. It was informed that the schemes of WASA would be completed within one year and 0.5 million people will get benefits and the sewage issued would be resolved.

Commissioner said that 330 million will be used for sewerage rehabilitation in Shahdab Colony, Muhammad Pura, Bader colony, Darulehsan Town, Talianwala along with Jhang Road and Narwala Road and old pipes will be replaced.

She said that up gradation of Mattu Pur and Channel four drainage system will be done with the cost of 380 million while 390 million will be allocated for elimination of disposal a stations. Commiss-ioner directed the concerned officers for regular monitoring of the projects and delay would not be tolerated.

