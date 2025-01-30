Infrastructural leap: one year, big changes

Desire is embedded in every human being and is as essential to a person as breath itself.

Every individual yearns to accomplish their tasks or purpose in life, which always originates from desire. No doubt, some desires are materialised while others remain unfulfilled.

However, desires, equipped with focus, consistency, and persistence, always lead to success.

As Napoleon Hill, the renowned author of the famous book Think and Grow Rich, stated, when a simple desire is transformed into a “Burning Desire,” success is inevitable. The burning desire carries the necklace of success, guiding one toward fruitful results.

The incumbent Punjab government, under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, has eagerly sought to lay out state-of-the-art infrastructure in the building and road sectors.

This vision aims at providing the people of the province with better travel and infrastructural facilities, thus alleviating problems and enhancing their lives.

The government’s desire is not limited to a mere “wish”; it has been transformed into a “Burning Desire,” which guarantees a success. The consistency and persistence with which the government is moving forward have been bringing relief to citizens with every passing day.

Hardly a day goes by without the construction of a new road or public building. Strict monitoring at both minister and secretary levels ensures the timely completion of Chief Minister Initiatives in the building and road sectors.

In just one year, remarkable progress has been made in road and building sectors, with multiple projects on a fast track—some completed, and others near completion.

The first year of the Punjab Government in the communication and works sector has been remarkable. The government is undertaking a transformative journey to enhance healthcare, education, and infrastructure across the province.

A major initiative is the revamping of Basic Health Units (BHUs) and Rural Health Centers (RHCs), with an approved budget of Rs 28 billion. So far, Rs 15 billion has been released, with 53 units completed and 190 nearing completion. This project aims to provide modern healthcare to millions, especially in rural areas.

The establishment of Pakistan’s first state-of-the-art autism school in Lahore is another significant step. With an investment of Rs. 548 million, the school will offer specialized education and therapy services, set to be completed by September 2025, and construction is already in progress.

Model Agriculture Malls are being constructed in Multan, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, and Sargodha to provide farmers with access to quality seeds and machinery at fixed rates. This Rs 1.185 billion initiative aims to modernise agriculture and improve farmers’ livelihoods.

The Punjab Police Integrated Command, Control, and Communication (PPIC3) Centre, with an investment of Rs 3.451 billion, will improve emergency responses and traffic management, enhancing public safety across several districts.

The government is also revamping 12 Special Education Centers with a budget of Rs 800 million, ensuring better facilities for special students by March 2025.

The “Sarkain Bahal – Punjab Khushhal” programme aims at rehabilitating over 11,000 kilometres of road infrastructure. An increased allocation of Rs 154 billion underscores the government’s commitment to improving connectivity and fostering economic growth. To date, more than 462 roads are being rehabilitated, with over 25 percent of the work completed within just six months.

The dualization of the Faisalabad-Chiniot Road (24 kilometers) is under construction, with the Punjab Government investing Rs 7.6 billion in this project. The 13-kilometer road rehabilitation from Quaid-e-Azam Interchange to Wagah Border is also progressing rapidly. This project will be a key route for tourists.

A flagship project, a gift for South Punjab, is the 93-kilometre Multan-Vehari Road, which will begin soon with Rs 26 billion allocated. The Lilla-Jhelum Road project is also nearing completion. To promote economic growth, the road construction project from Lahore to the Kasur Economic Zone is under way.

To resolve the longstanding issue of traffic congestion in Gujranwala, a signal-free corridor flyover at Chan Da Qila is being constructed on a fast track.

The dualization of the road from Burewala to Chichawatni has been completed this year with a cost of Rs 4.6 billion. Furthermore, the Punjab government has saved Rs 46 billion through the introduction of e-tendering, ensuring that this amount no longer falls into the pockets of middlemen.

Under the programme, 106 roads, totaling around 2,121.90 kilometres, are being rehabilitated with an approved cost of Rs 144.4 billion. Initially, Rs 19.88 billion has been released. To date, 8.88 percent of earthwork, 6.64 percent of subbase, 9.82 percent of base, and 34.4 percent of surface work have been completed.

In the Road Restoration Programme, 71 roads, spanning 2,082 kilometres, are being rehabilitated at a cost of Rs 137.67 billion.

The Planning and Development Department has released Rs 38.528 billion for this programme. So far, 17.14 percent of earthwork, 12.71 percent of subbase, 18.74 percent of base, and 4.64 percent of surface work have been completed by the Communication and Works Department.

The Punjab government is not only focused on development but also on sustainability. To address environmental concerns, the government has mandated the installation of water sprinklers on every ongoing construction project. This initiative is crucial, especially in light of the numerous ongoing projects, including road construction and the revamping of healthcare facilities. The sprinklers will help prevent dust from being released into the air, ensuring a healthier environment for the residents of Punjab.

The Punjab government’s commitment to education, healthcare, infrastructure, and public safety is setting the stage for a prosperous future.

The ongoing construction of the Nawaz Sharif Centre of Excellence for Early Childhood Education is a prime example of this forward-thinking approach. Expected to be completed by March 2025, this facility will significantly improve early childhood education in the province.

The centre will be renovated across 84,293 square feet of land, with new construction under way on 4,216 square feet. It’s an initiative that underscores the government’s focus on investing in future generations.

Moreover, the Minister for Communication and Works Punjab, Sohaib Ahmad Bharth, and Secretary of Communication and Works Punjab, Soahil Ashraf, are actively monitoring every project in the field.

The proactive approach of the Punjab Government will bring much-needed relief to the citizens of Punjab and will set a historic precedent in infrastructural development.

