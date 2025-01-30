Trump’s strategy to counter China’s BRI: too little, too late

During the two confirmation hearings — Marco Rubio’s confirmation hearing for Secretary of State and the Senate Finance Committee — China was identified as America’s most significant geopolitical challenge.

Various strategies were discussed to counter China’s rapid and unprecedented rise on the global stage, including a three-point strategy: strengthening US alliances in the Indo-Pacific, restricting China’s access to advanced US technology, and countering Beijing’s military aggression in Taiwan and the South China Sea.

The discussion urged the Trump administration to work tirelessly to end economic dependence on China, particularly in critical industries such as semiconductors and rare minerals, to safeguard national security and economic resilience.

While outlining perceived threats from China, the hearings cited alleged cyberattacks on US infrastructure, such as the Treasury Department hack, sabotage of communication cables in Asia and Europe, and military intimidation of Taiwan and the Philippines in the South China Sea.

Additionally, China was accused of waging economic warfare through its control of critical minerals and manufacturing dominance, posing a significant risk to US economic stability. Senator Rubio warned that without decisive action, China would dominate global supply chains, making the U.S. dangerously dependent on Beijing for essential goods, including medicine and technology.

Both committees expressed deep concerns over China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), arguing that Beijing has strategically used the massive infrastructure project to ensnare developing countries in debt traps and gain economic and geopolitical leverage.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025