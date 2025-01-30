PATDC & SCE: TDAP organises awareness session

KARACHI: International Markets Development Division (Africa Desk) of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), in collaboration with the Honorary Consul General of Ethiopia in Pakistan and the Embassy of Pakistan in Ethiopia, successfully organised a seminar cum awareness session at the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Head Office, Karachi on 28th January, 2025.

The session was aimed at promoting the upcoming 5th Pakistan-Africa Trade Development Conference and Single Country Exhibition (PATDC & SCE), scheduled to take place in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, from 14th to 16th May 2025.

The event was attended by senior-level officials from FPCCI, members of the Pakistan-Ethiopia Business Council, members from Pakistan-Kenya Business Council, renowned exporters, and representatives from the business community.

The President of FPCCI Atif Ikram Shaikh graced the occasion with his presence, while H.E. Mr. Atif Mian, Ambassador of Pakistan in Ethiopia, participated virtually.

Moreover, Kalkidan Tadasse, the Economic Counsellor from the Ethiopian Embassy in Pakistan, and Basit Saleem Shah, Minister (Trade & Investment) in Ethiopia, were also present virtually. Mohsan Ali, Director IMDD, TDAP, and Ali Mardan, the Desk Officer for the Africa Region, represented TDAP in person.

During the session, Ibrahim Khalid Tawab welcomed all the participants and shared his experience of leading business delegations to Ethiopia recently and highlighted the immense potential of bilateral trade between the two sides.

Ambassador of Pakistan in Ethiopia, Atif Mian underlined the significance of trade with East Africa. Ambassador apprised that the Ethiopian trade volumes has doubled this year due to the government’s economic reforms in Ethiopia. He also highlighted Pakistan’s major exports to Ethiopia and potential for trade, which include rice, textiles, machinery, pharmaceuticals, auto parts, plastics, and chemicals.

