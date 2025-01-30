AIRLINK 193.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.05%)
BOP 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.62%)
CNERGY 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.33%)
FCCL 37.91 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.56%)
FFL 15.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
FLYNG 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.6%)
HUBC 128.60 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (1.2%)
HUMNL 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.11%)
KEL 4.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.44%)
KOSM 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
MLCF 44.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.32%)
OGDC 205.00 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (0.87%)
PACE 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
PAEL 41.19 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
PIAHCLA 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.8%)
PIBTL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
POWER 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.77%)
PPL 176.50 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (1.29%)
PRL 38.40 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.87%)
PTC 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.16%)
SEARL 107.70 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.43%)
SILK 0.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.03%)
SSGC 37.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.65%)
SYM 19.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.58%)
TELE 8.32 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.97%)
TPLP 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.02%)
TRG 66.60 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (2.65%)
WAVESAPP 11.77 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.2%)
WTL 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.6%)
YOUW 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
BR100 11,809 Increased By 40.6 (0.34%)
BR30 35,218 Increased By 254.4 (0.73%)
KSE100 111,945 Increased By 457.2 (0.41%)
KSE30 35,078 Increased By 143.2 (0.41%)
Jan 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-01-30

PATDC & SCE: TDAP organises awareness session

Press Release Published 30 Jan, 2025 07:48am

KARACHI: International Markets Development Division (Africa Desk) of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), in collaboration with the Honorary Consul General of Ethiopia in Pakistan and the Embassy of Pakistan in Ethiopia, successfully organised a seminar cum awareness session at the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Head Office, Karachi on 28th January, 2025.

The session was aimed at promoting the upcoming 5th Pakistan-Africa Trade Development Conference and Single Country Exhibition (PATDC & SCE), scheduled to take place in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, from 14th to 16th May 2025.

The event was attended by senior-level officials from FPCCI, members of the Pakistan-Ethiopia Business Council, members from Pakistan-Kenya Business Council, renowned exporters, and representatives from the business community.

The President of FPCCI Atif Ikram Shaikh graced the occasion with his presence, while H.E. Mr. Atif Mian, Ambassador of Pakistan in Ethiopia, participated virtually.

Moreover, Kalkidan Tadasse, the Economic Counsellor from the Ethiopian Embassy in Pakistan, and Basit Saleem Shah, Minister (Trade & Investment) in Ethiopia, were also present virtually. Mohsan Ali, Director IMDD, TDAP, and Ali Mardan, the Desk Officer for the Africa Region, represented TDAP in person.

During the session, Ibrahim Khalid Tawab welcomed all the participants and shared his experience of leading business delegations to Ethiopia recently and highlighted the immense potential of bilateral trade between the two sides.

Ambassador of Pakistan in Ethiopia, Atif Mian underlined the significance of trade with East Africa. Ambassador apprised that the Ethiopian trade volumes has doubled this year due to the government’s economic reforms in Ethiopia. He also highlighted Pakistan’s major exports to Ethiopia and potential for trade, which include rice, textiles, machinery, pharmaceuticals, auto parts, plastics, and chemicals.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

FPCCI TDAP awareness session PATDC & SCE

Comments

200 characters

PATDC & SCE: TDAP organises awareness session

Retailers’ outlets: New IR enforcement network to conduct nationwide raids

Salaried individuals: FBR issues ‘frivolous’ tax recovery notices

Sending ‘unfit’ rice to EU: MoC shifts blame to rice exporters, DPP officials

Excessive reserve prices: Unsold spectrum to inflict $1.8bn loss to GDP: GSMA

PPRA agrees to hand over source code of EPADS to Punjab

Agriculture income: LHC disposes of plea challenging assessment

Rice exporters advocate urgent reforms

FMVs: KTBA says FBR notice freezes property registrations

Insider trading: SECP shares 27 cases with FIA

ADB experts arrive to assess port-rail link

Read more stories