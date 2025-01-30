Donald Trump’s vision for world peace

On January 20, 2025, Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th President of the United States in a grand ceremony at Capitol Hill, Washington, D.C. Chief Justice John Roberts administered the oath, marking the return to White House of a leader known for his blunt and outspoken style.

The event coincided with Martin Luther King Jr. Day, symbolizing a moment of reflection on America’s enduring values of equality, justice, civil liberties, and harmony. King’s legacy serves as a moral compass, reminding America of its responsibility to uphold these values domestically and globally.

The world now looks to new American leadership with great hope, anticipating a renewed commitment to peace and justice everywhere.

Global leaders, former presidents, lawmakers, tech titans, renowned celebrities, and thousands of Americans braved the bitter cold to witness this historic occasion, reaffirming the strength of American democracy and its profound global influence.

In keeping with great American traditions, the transition of power was peaceful, smooth, and dignified. Retiring President Joe Biden and former First Lady Jill Biden were accorded an honourable farewell by President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, showcasing respect and unity—qualities often lacking in Pakistan and other third-world nations.

President Trump’s inaugural address was deeply rooted in faith. Declaring, “God has saved me for a cause. God has saved me to make America greater again,” Trump drew strength from the Almighty Creator, acknowledging Him as the source of ultimate power, life, and justice. The reference to God resonated profoundly, reminding the audience of divine justice, equality, and shared human values.

As the sun shines equally on the high and low, the weak and powerful, the oppressed and the oppressor, so too must Superpower America’s vision reflect fairness and justice, inspired by the Creator’s ways. President Trump called upon these shared values to lead America and the world towards peace, prosperity, and harmony. He remarked:

“The golden age of America begins right now. From this day forward, our country will flourish and be respected again worldwide. America will be greater, stronger, and far more exceptional than ever before. We will restore fair, equal, and impartial justice and move with purpose to bring hope, prosperity, and safety to all citizens. The future is ours.”

Trump’s pledge to prioritize diplomacy, avoid new wars, and invest in healthcare, infrastructure, and the welfare of American citizens resonated deeply with voters. This vision, aligning with his “America First” ideology, reflects the hope for a world free of violence and conflicts, redirecting resources towards peace and prosperity.

Why should American taxpayers’ hard-earned money fuel foreign wars on foreign soils? Why should America squander its resources on means of death and destruction, tarnishing its name worldwide? Shouldn’t these resources first serve the real masters of the land and owners of resources—its proud inhabitants?

And why not channel this wealth towards exploring the avenues of peace and prosperity fostering global harmony in a world torn apart by troubles and economic stagnation?

Donald Trump’s bold words must be matched with deeds. Peace-loving people appreciate and pray for this visionary’s anti-status quo struggle to materialize for world peace and prosperity. However, this vision must transcend borders, recognizing that America’s prosperity and stability directly impact global peace.

Trump’s stance as a global peace-maker has instilled hope among people worldwide that he will deliver on these promises—not just for America but for the entire planet.

As fires of conflict rage across Ukraine, Kashmir, Yemen, and other regions, and war-ravaged, ruined Gaza, Beirut, and Damascus call for rehabilitation and healing their wounds, the world looks to America to lead the way to extinguish these flames and build infrastructures. Trump’s first term, notably free of new wars and invasions, provides hope for a global retreat from violence and conflict.

American-controlled multinationals, with their vast resources and influence, must now step up to stabilize world economies and fulfill their corporate social responsibilities. These entities must prioritize the general wellbeing of the world’s people by addressing global poverty, education, climate change and healthcare.

Their role in shaping a better future is indispensable and reflect the true spirit of America’s leadership.

In this era of unprecedented climate phenomena, America must lead in protecting the environment and fostering global collaboration. As the Creator’s stewards of this planet, the responsibility to safeguard Earth rests heavily on American leadership.

From rising seas to raging wildfires, these challenges demand urgent attention and innovative solutions.

The volatile Middle East remains a critical test of America’s commitment to justice. A settler,colonial state Israel’s expansionist policies, land grabs, excesses and the use of advanced American weaponry have caused death and destruction and spread terror, and destabilized the region displacing countless lives.

This reign of terror has tarnished America’s moral standing. Only the United States, as Israel’s primary benefactor, can rein in this “mad elephant” trampling everything in pursuit of its expansionist designs and guide it towards diplomacy and justice, ensuring Palestinians are granted their long-denied inalienable rights. Life, liberty, dignity, honour and justice—values central to America’s founding fathers—must now be returned to the most deprived people on Earth.

The recent ceasefire in Gaza, influenced by President Trump’s leadership, offers a glimmer of hope. The world eagerly looks to America to ensure this ceasefire holds, paving the way for rebuilding Gaza’s schools, hospitals, and homes. With Hamas devastated and Gaza lying in ruins and hostages being released, there seems to be no plausible reason for return of horrors and death in Gaza.

The focus must now shift towards recovery, revival and restoration of life aligning with Trump’s “America First” vision.

America’s role as the world policeman must now come to a halt. The unipolar world of today recognizes America’s unparalleled power. This overwhelming power must be gainfully utilized for greater cause of humanity’s service and betterment.

Imperialistic ambitions contradict America’s vision of peace. Let this be an era where America’s strength is measured by its ability to foster global peace and harmony, not by the number of conflicts, it fuels.

History offers lessons in humility. Great empires like Rome fell despite their arrogant power. Alexander the Great, once invincible, is now confined to the annals of history, much like other invaders and oppressors.

The atrocities and brutalities committed by the Nazis, the Mongols and Zionists left scars the world remembers to this day. Power without justice and compassion ultimately leads to inevitable disgrace and fall.

The militarily unmatched and economically giant, America must head these bitter lessons of history, using its advanced technology—not for destruction but for uplifting humanity.

Let America’s innovations, reaching the skies and Mars focus on eradicate poverty, illiteracy, and suffering in Africa, Asia, and beyond. A peaceful and prosperous America can inspire a world where harmony prevails over hatred, life over death, peace over war, and hope over despair.

Under Trump’s leadership, America must embody the Creator’s justice by fostering global peace and equity. Imperialism and expansionism, whether in the Middle East, Panama, the Greenland, Canada or elsewhere is not vibrant and modern day reality and vehemently despised by peace-loving citizens and global forums.

America’s true greatness lies not in dominance but its ability to inspire and uplift humanity. A peaceful and prosperous America can lead the way to a world where every nation thrives, every child dreams freely and every conflict finds an amicable resolution through dialogue and diplomacy.

Under Trump’s dynamic leadership, America must harness its resources and influence to achieve these lofty ideals.

The inaugural ceremony held on Martin Luther King Jr. Day symbolizes a convergence of history, hope, and responsibility. Let this day remind us all of the shared dream of a stable, harmonious world—a dream that America has the power to turn into reality.

May this new chapter reflect the true message of God: a message of peace, prosperity, and unity for all of mother Earth’s inhabitants. Let America lead by embodying the Creator’s values—justice, compassion, and hope for every individual on Earth.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025