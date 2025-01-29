AIRLINK 192.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-1.04%)
BOP 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.84%)
CNERGY 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.9%)
FCCL 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-2.5%)
FFL 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
FLYNG 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
HUBC 127.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.92%)
HUMNL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.24%)
KEL 4.60 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.45%)
KOSM 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.33%)
MLCF 43.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.99%)
OGDC 203.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.1%)
PACE 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
PAEL 40.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.92%)
PIAHCLA 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (4.67%)
PIBTL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
POWER 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
PPL 174.50 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.34%)
PRL 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.51%)
PTC 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-3.75%)
SEARL 106.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.56 (-2.35%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.02%)
SSGC 36.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-4.2%)
SYM 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.51%)
TELE 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.56%)
TPLP 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.13%)
TRG 65.49 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.08%)
WAVESAPP 11.63 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (10.03%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
YOUW 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.78%)
BR100 11,765 Decreased By -123.2 (-1.04%)
BR30 34,986 Decreased By -233.6 (-0.66%)
KSE100 111,487 Decreased By -543 (-0.48%)
KSE30 34,934 Decreased By -201.5 (-0.57%)
Jan 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Mona Lisa to get dedicated room at Louvre: President Macron

  • Louvre Abu Dhabi will partially fund renovation of iconic Paris monument
Reuters | AFP Published January 29, 2025 Updated January 29, 2025 02:37pm
France’s President Emmanuel Macron gives a speech at the Louvre Museum in Paris on January 28, 2025. Photo: Reuters
France’s President Emmanuel Macron gives a speech at the Louvre Museum in Paris on January 28, 2025. Photo: Reuters

PARIS: France will launch a six-year renovation of the Louvre in Paris, enlarging the world’s most-visited museum to make room for the huge crowds who now cram inside the palace on the banks of the Seine, President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday.

A new entrance will make it easier to get in and out, and a dedicated space with a separate entrance will house the art museum’s prize attraction, Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa, Macron said during a visit to the museum.

Under the new plans, the Mona Lisa – which attracts around 20,000 visitors a day – would be “independently accessible” from the rest of the museum, with a separate ticket to see it, Macron said.

The museum in central Paris would also have a “new grand entrance” on its eastern facade to help ease congestion at its current glass-and-metal pyramid entry point.

Starting next year, the museum will also charge a higher entry fee for visitors from outside the European Union, he said.

Paris’ Louvre museum, in dire state, cries for help

Louvre President Laurence des Cars warned last week that the centuries-old building - once a lavish palace for French kings - was in a dire state, with leaks and temperature swings that could endanger the conservation of works of art.

A visit has become “a physical ordeal”, with artwork hard to find in a confusing layout and too little space for visitors to take a break, eat or use the toilet, des Cars said.

The Louvre now receives 9 million visitors a year, more than double the 4 million it was designed to handle when it was modernised in the 1980s. The renovation will increase capacity to 12 million, Macron said.

He did not say how much the renovation would cost but said it would be financed through the Louvre’s own funds, ticket sales, sponsorships and earnings from its sister museum in Abu Dhabi, and thus “will not weigh on the taxpayer”.

Big civic projects in the capital have traditionally been a way for French presidents to burnish their legacies. Last month, Macron reopened Notre-Dame cathedral, meticulously restored five years after it was damaged by fire.

Macron said France would over the next few months launch an “international architecture competition” and select winners by the end of the year to transform the Louvre’s buildings by 2031 at the latest.

‘Cartier, Islamic Inspiration and Modern Design’ opens at Louvre Abu Dhabi

“While Notre Dame was the architectural catalyst of our craftsmanship, this project for the Louvre must be for art, art history and its transmission a new step in the life of the nation,” Macron said.

The seat of French kings until Louis XIV abandoned it for Versailles in the late 1600s, the Louvre is regularly listed as the world’s most visited museum.

Beyond the Mona Lisa, it houses masterpieces like Greek marble sculpture the “Venus de Milo” and Eugene Delacroix’s painting “Liberty Leading the People”.

paris Abu Dhabi French President Emmanuel Macron Louvre Museum

Comments

200 characters

Mona Lisa to get dedicated room at Louvre: President Macron

PSX extends losses, KSE-100 loses over 500 points

At UNSC, Pakistan warns against dismantling UNRWA for Palestinians

Engro Corporation to sell rice processing subsidiary to MAP Rice Mills in Rs2.4bn deal

15 dead in India stampede at Hindu mega-festival

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Oil prices ease on rising US inventories, Libyan output

Climate adaptation, mitigation: Country needs $348bn by 2030: Aurangzeb

USAID pauses funding programmes for Pakistan

World Bank VP calls for improving business climate

Salaried individuals: Aurangzeb signals possible tax slab overhaul

Read more stories